Hastings head swim coach Charles Scribner is hoping the adage that what doesn't kill you makes you stronger applies to his teams as they forge ahead after a brutal two weeks of challenging competition.

Following a stretch of five meets in basically two weeks, the eighth year head coach thinks the experience gained by his teams will serve them well as they advance toward the conference finals Feb. 11-12 at Hastings High, and state meet on Feb. 24-25 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.

