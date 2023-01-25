Hastings head swim coach Charles Scribner is hoping the adage that what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger applies to his teams as they forge ahead after a brutal two weeks of challenging competition.
Following a stretch of five meets in basically two weeks, the eighth year head coach thinks the experience gained by his teams will serve them well as they advance toward the conference finals Feb. 11-12 at Hastings High, and state meet on Feb. 24-25 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln.
“It was a rough couple of weeks on them,” Scribner said of the run, which included three duel meets and two invites. “We had some really good swims. In the long run, I think it’s going to make them better. They know they can swim fast when they’re tired.
“I’m just looking for us to keep training extremely hard, and when it’s time to rest, to stay focused. Getting ready before the championship meets, we’re going to reduce the intensity of practice leading up to the state meet so that they are well rested, recovered, and ready to swim their best. Right now it’s a matter of maintaining hard, getting our bodies ready and making every practice count.”
Led by sophomore phenom Abbey Fish, the girls team figures to be in the hunt for the conference title, though Beatrice looms large as the favorite, based on team experience and depth, Scribner said.
Already Fish, who finished seventh in the 50 freestyle as a freshman at state last season, has recorded automatic qualifying times to this year’s meet in multiple events, including the 50, 100, 200 and 500 freestyle, and 200 individual medley.
“Abbey is off to a great start this season,” Scribner said. “She has shown a renewed focus and desire to improve and succeed. Over the summer, she started training with Heartland Aquatics out of Lincoln, and that change in atmosphere, training with new people, really helped her.
“She came into the season with high expectations and has improved immensely. She has matured and is much more focused now. She wants to succeed.”
At the Lincoln High Invite Jan. 14, Fish shattered meet records in the 100 and 200 freestyle events and was part of the 200 freestyle relay team that also set a meet record, narrowly missing the HHS school record by 0.3 seconds.
Teammates looking to follow Fish’s lead include juniors Abby Lauder, who is battling for spots in both individual and team relay events, and Kaitlyn Mousel, whose aim is to qualify for an individual appearance at state in either the 50 freestyle or 100 breaststroke.
“We’re hoping the girls can be in the top two at conference,” Scribner said. “We’re not sure we can beat Beatrice, (but) in our dual meet, we were only two points behind them.”
On the boys side, the Tigers boast a 4-2 record in duals despite a fall-off in swimmers from last season. The dual losses to Grand Island and Kearney were simply a matter of running into teams with more depth and experience, Scribner said.
Longtime role player, senior Andrew Heckman, has again proven to be one of the team’s most consistent swimmers this season. A regular alternate at state during his high school career, he’ll look to break out of that mold this season after showing marked improvement of late in the pool as a relay team member.
“We did some time trials trying to get our state qualifying times and I told Andrew we needed him to step up as a senior,” Scribner said. “He has really performed better than I thought in filling the role I needed him to on the 200 and 400 relays.”
Fellow senior Zander Uhrmacher has wasted little time returning to form after suffering an elbow injury on the gridiron that had kept him out of the pool at the outset of the season.
“He’s just getting back into the swing of things,” Scribner said. “He’s gotten back to form really quickly and has made a big difference. In the 200 medley relay, we were within half a second of making a secondary qualifying time, due in large part to Zander being back and able to swim.”
Sophomore Matthew Lauder continues to shave time off his performances with hopes of adding some individual and medley relay runs to his postseason resume to compliment his roles with the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
“He’s putting up good times right now,” Scribner said.
Junior Carter Lipovsky will strive to put his solid sprinting skills to use on the freestyle relay teams with hopes of gaining a state berth in the 50 freestyle in the process. Similarly, senior Max Faris figures to play a pivotal role on the relay teams while striving to earn an individual nod in the 50 freestyle.
“The guys should be in the top three or four (in conference) but may sneak up a little higher depending on how things go,” Scribner said. “We swam very well in these (January) meets and had some really good individual swims. The outlook is bright for the rest of the season.
“We’ve got our longest stretch of the season without a meet, so hopefully we don’t have any more snow days preventing us from getting in the water. We’ll look to get prepped and primed and ready for state in our last couple meets (Omaha Westside Invite Jan. 28 and McCook Quad Feb. 3).”