Hastings High finally experienced something its head coach Chris Pedroza felt it should have a long time ago this spring.
At last, the Tigers (1-8) held a lead and converted it into a win. They did so against North Platte Tuesday afternoon.
“I felt like we were due a long time ago,” Pedroza said, smiling behind his face covering. “It’s great for the kids; they’ve worked hard every single game.”
Luis Hernandez’s goal in the 55th minute was the only tally in a game offensively dominated by the Bulldogs (4-8).
But North Platte, with its unofficial 21 shots and 16 on goal — the majority of which came in the first half, failed to bury one behind Hastings goalkeeper Brian Molina.
Multiple chances for the visitors were turned away by not only Molina but the Tiger backline when he vacated.
The Bulldogs had a prime opportunity to tie the match in the 72nd minute on an open net, but HHS defenseman Abie Martinez slipped in and deflected it.
Fortune, Pedroza said, was on the home team’s side.
“I think luck had a lot to do with it,” the Tigers’ coach said. “But it was a full effort from the whole team.”
“I think our defense was lacking at first, but we got the hang of it, just connecting passes together,” Hernandez added. “I felt like we just got more comfortable and it was just honestly the effort from my team.”
The Tigers, who had far less scoring chances, managed the breakthrough early in the second half with Hernandez’s fancy footwork. The senior forward shifted his way past the Bulldogs’ backline and struck gold with his right foot to the left side of the goal.
“It just feels good to have good passes, good teamwork and just a good effort, honestly,” said Hernandez, who scored just the Tigers’ fifth goal of the season. “It was surreal; just to make that goal meant everything for me and my team.”
A season full of offensive goose eggs and defensive reliance now has some upside.
The closest the team had come to a victory was when it lost a shootout to Lutheran High/Norfolk Catholic 2-1 in late March.
“We’ve had several big games and have come close,” Pedroza said. “The final details of the game just didn’t happen (then). Luckily for us today we were able to put one in the back of the net that made all the difference.”
Tuesday’s outing gives the Tigers much needed confidence heading into the season’s final three games and then subdistricts.
“I told them, ‘This is what happens when you all do it as a team and you’re playing for each other,’ “ Pedroza said. “That was a full effort right there and hopefully we can come back with the same intensity, mentality and effort. If so, we’ll have the same feeling at the end of the game, hopefully.”
Girls: North Platte 7, Hastings 0
Hastings High is in a difficult stretch of its schedule.
It began with a 4-1 loss to undefeated and seventh-ranked Norris. Then a 6-0 loss to Elkhorn North. Both were over the weekend.
On Tuesday, it was a 7-0 loss to Class A North Platte, which improved to 9-3 on the season.
The Tigers (4-6) struggled once again to produce offensively and had a handful of defensive breakdowns against what their head coach believes is in the top soccer tier.
“We’ve played some very good teams, which is awesome because we haven’t ever gotten to play those teams like Norris and Elkhorn North,” said HHS coach Melissa Everson. “It was cool that we got that opportunity because those are teams we’d normally only play at state.
“I think North Platte is the same type of team as that. Hopefully we can learn from it and start to get healthy. It’s just been a tough middle of the season, I guess.”
North Platte’s Gracie Haneborg recorded a hat trick in the win.
Hastings has a week off before hosting Columbus.