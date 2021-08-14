WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two outs. Bottom of the final inning. Tying run on second.
That was the pressure-filled scenario that was facing the defense of the Hastings Little League All-Stars in Friday’s Midwest Regional elimination game in Whitestown, Indiana. But a diving catch from right fielder Jude Johnson sent the Nebraska natives into a frenzy, as Hastings clinched a trip to the Little League World Series with the 2-1 win over Davenport, Iowa.
“He had not had an opportunity to show off his talents (in right field) yet, and man, you talk about a bang of a finish; there’s your moment, buddy,” said Hastings head coach Dustin Rader. “It couldn’t have happened to a better kid.
“That was the most fun celebration I’ve ever been a part of ... That was probably the most proud I’ve ever been as a cohesive unit or group.”
The team’s incredible journey has captivated spectators throughout not only the community but the entire state. Even the Nebraska Cornhusker football team was watching Hastings’ game after practice in Lincoln on Friday.
Congrats to the boys!! You love to see it https://t.co/pE2llBE5qj— Adrian Martinez (@MartinezTheQB) August 13, 2021
It was only last week that 10 Little League players from Hastings embarked on a journey that no other team from the Queen City had ventured before. And now, they achieved a milestone that only one other team in Nebraska had accomplished: advancing to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the mecca of Little League baseball.
At the beginning of the season, Rader knew this team had the potential to accomplish something special. Looking at his players, he’s seen an incredible amount of growth that has gotten them to the point they’re at now.
“I just got off a conference call with National Little League, and they asked who the leader of our team was. I was real with them — I look at our team and I see 10 leaders,” he said. “That’s probably not the answer they were looking for, but it’s from the heart. That’s the transition I’ve seen these guys go through here in Indianapolis.”
The players and coaches have been on the road for nearly 10 days now, and they aren’t returning anytime soon. The first game of this year’s LLWS will be played Aug. 19 — two weeks from the day the Hastings community sent the All-Stars off with a lunch at Lochland Country Club.
It’s been a long trek for the team, and it’s really only halfway over. Rader joked that he and the other coaches have been updating their resumés, as they are sure they have already been replaced at their places of work back home. Meanwhile, the All-Stars have gotten their own messages from fans and even teachers back home.
“The boys got a rude awakening when they got an email about what homework they had to do; they weren’t very happy about that, but that’s part of life, too,” Rader said with a laugh. “I keep telling them that we’ve received an overwhelming amount of support. It’s awesome to see and witness, but we have to keep it in perspective.
“They’re representing a whole bunch of people, but I want them to play for each other more than everybody else. I don’t say that to be selfish, but more to emphasize the family environment, family atmosphere ... And they’ve bought into it. (Friday) was the first day I haven’t heard ‘I’ or ‘me’ all day long, and it’s really cool.”
In 2012, Kearney became the first-ever team from Nebraska to earn a trip to Williamsport. Kearney went 1-2 in the World Series, but there was much more for the team to experience than just baseball. The squad got to interact with former MLB players, including Boston Red Sox star Nomar Garciaparra.
Upon their return, the baseballers from Kearney were awarded the keys to the city, with then-Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman on hand for the ceremony.
Nobody knows what kind of memorable moments are in store for the Hastings Little Leaguers, but it’s sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience and one that the players, coaches and their families will never forget.
“It’s all about relationships. This trip is highlighted by baseball, but there have been so many more life moments and challenges and whatever else that are so much bigger than baseball,” the coach said. “To see these guys grow up in front of me — I just thank them every day for letting me be a part of it.”
Hastings Saturday will finish up its regional tournament, from which both the champion and runner-up advance to the Little League World Series. The team from the Queen City will face Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in the Midwest Regional title game Saturday at 9 a.m. It’s nationally televised on ESPN.
The Hastings Museum will present a free showing of Saturday’s game on its Super Screen at 9 a.m. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Seating is first come, first seated until capacity is reached.
The LLWS, which begins Aug. 19, also will be broadcast on the family of ESPN networks.