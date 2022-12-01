The first 20 minutes of Thursday’s season opener looked bleak for the Hastings boys basketball team. The Tigers found themselves down 20 points to a hot shooting Seward team that looked ready to run away with the victory.
Down but not out, the Tigers showed heart in battling back, clawing closer and sending the home crowd into a frenzy with one big 3-pointer after another. Hastings went on a 26-8 run to pull within two points with 2 minutes left to play, but the Bluejays found a way to hold on for a 58-55 win in the Jungle at HHS.
“We picked up our defensive pressure, and that really started the run,” said HHS assistant coach Dylan Flynn. “We picked up our aggression, which led to some turnovers and led to us playing a little faster on offense and getting into transition. We started hitting some shots and we started getting some mojo about us, which we kind of lacked in the first part of the game.”
Hastings sharpshooters Aaron Nonneman and Eli Schneider each found a groove in the second half. After combining for just two treys in the first half, each player sunk four 3-pointers in the second half. Schneider and Nonneman poured in 15 points apiece and helped Hastings rally within a basket of Seward.
“They’re skilled kids. They can shoot it, they can fill it up, and they can handle it. They’re smart kids,” Flinn said. “When they’re on, they’re a bear. And I think Seward knew that as well. We loved what we got from them.”
Seward was able to garner the big lead thanks to a hot start from beyond the arc, especially from senior Drew Covalt. The Bluejays top scorer with 29 on the night, Covalt lit up the scoreboard early and often, hitting six 3s in the first half. He poured in 14 points in the opening quarter and 22 in the first half.
In total, the Bluejays hit nine 3-pointers in the first two quarters to build a 37-23 lead.
“We were playing our style of defense, and they came out and started making shots early, and it took us a second to regroup,” the HHS assistant said. “That’s what got us in a hole, but once we regrouped we came out and fought. That’s what I’m proud of, we fought and adjusted.”
Seward’s aggression backed down after jumping out to a 49-29 lead in the third quarter, but the Tigers turned the intensity up on defense and found their spark on offense.
Trevor Campbell came off the bench and played a big role in the improved defensive pressure in the second half. He was one of a few Tigers that helped keep Covalt quiet in the second half. After scoring five quick points in the third, the Bluejays’ leading scorer was held to just two points in the final 13 minutes.
Campbell’s biggest play of the night came when Seward was trying to dribble the clock out, and the Tigers’ senior knocked the ball loose, dove on top of it, and called a timeout with just 12.6 seconds remaining and his team down just three.
“He’s a bulldog,” Flinn said about Campbell. “He’s an extremely athletic kid and plays extremely hard. He’s smart, he listens to us defensively, and he plays his role and plays it extremely well.
“We asked him to stop a kid that was really hot to start the game, and we felt he did a good job of that.”
Trailing 58-55, the Tigers inbounded the ball looking for a trey, but Seward elected to foul Schneider and not allow him to have a shot, sending him to the line for a one-and-one.
Schneider missed the free throw attempt, but Hastings’ Kooper Kohl tracked down the long rebound and kicked the ball to the top of the arc. Schneider had one more look at the game-tying 3-pointer, but it hit off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Covalt’s 29 points led all scorers, as teammates Hank Hughes and Finn Hochstein also tallied double figures with 13 and 11, respectively.
Nonneman and Schneider led the way for the Tigers, each totaling 5 treys. Braydon Power added eight points and a team-high eight rebounds, while Landon Hinrichs recorded five points.
Though the Tigers have many positives to take away from the second half, there are even more lessons to be learned. Despite the impressive comeback attempt, Hastings is still going to go into Saturday’s game at Crete with a record of 0-1. Flynn said HHS can’t afford to have lulls like it had in the first half.
“A loss is a loss, and a loss isn’t acceptable. We don’t like that in our program. Moral victories are not a thing,” Flinn said. “There are certainly things we can build on and we can learn from for next game, but at the end of the day, we’re 0-1 and we don’t like that.
“We have to let that sting and make our adjustments and attack Crete on Saturday.”
Seward (1-0).......20 17 12 9 — 58
Hastings (0-1).....16 7 14 18 — 55
Seward (58)
Malachi Limback 1-2 2-2 5, Drew Covalt 11-24 0-1 29, Finn Hochstein 5-7 1-2 11, Hank Hughes 5-10 0-0 13, AJ Frazey 0-1 0-0 0, Tresten Hass 0-1 0-0 0, Edison Knott 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 22-46 3-5 58.
Hastings (55)
Aaron Nonneman 5-12 0-1 15, Eli Schneider 5-11 0-0 15, Nolan Studley 1-2 0-0 3, Landon Hinrichs 2-4 0-0 5, Braydon Power 2-4 4-4 8, Kooper Kohl 1-2 0-1 2, Parker Ablott 1-4 0-0 3, Trevor Campbell 2-3 0-0 4, Tucker Synek 0-2 0-0 0, Caden Block 0-0 0-2 0. Totals: 19-44 4-8 55.