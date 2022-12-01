p12-02-22HHSbbSeward3.jpg
Hastings’ Brayden Power puts up a shot over Seward’s AJ Frazey Thursday night at Hastings High.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

The first 20 minutes of Thursday’s season opener looked bleak for the Hastings boys basketball team. The Tigers found themselves down 20 points to a hot shooting Seward team that looked ready to run away with the victory.

Down but not out, the Tigers showed heart in battling back, clawing closer and sending the home crowd into a frenzy with one big 3-pointer after another. Hastings went on a 26-8 run to pull within two points with 2 minutes left to play, but the Bluejays found a way to hold on for a 58-55 win in the Jungle at HHS.

p12-02-22HHSbbSeward1.jpg
Hastings’ Landon Hinrichs (15) and Trevor Campbell (1) guard Seward’s Drew Covalt Thursday night at Hastings High.
p12-02-22HHSbbSeward2.jpg
Hastings’ Eli Schneider is defended by Seward’s Hank Hughes in the first half Thursday night at Hastings High.
