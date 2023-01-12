Coming off a huge win at the Lexington Invite, the Hastings High girls bowling team kept the momentum rolling Thursday with a sweep of Southern Valley at Pastime Lanes.
“Last weekend went really well. The girls came together and slowed down, and really threw the ball well,” said HHS girls coach Kent Rothfuss, whose team is seated second in power points.
The Tigers (15-6) did drop to current Class A top seed Grand Island Wednesday, but didn’t let that defeat linger in their latest dual.
Hastings cleaned up against the Eagles on Thursday, winning all 16 singles points and five baker points. HHS shot a team score of 759 in game one and 760 in game two.
Kailyn Schafer led the Tigers in game one with a 191 and polished her day off with a 178 in the second.
Haylie Colwell rolled the high score of 192 in the second game, which followed up a 184 in the first.
“Today they bowled really well,” said Rothfuss. “We still missed a few easy spares, but overall we bowled well as a team and so in practice we’ll work on spares,” said Rothfuss.
The Tigers have three duals left before districts on Jan. 24. The stretch begins Tuesday with likely the toughest team in the mix, Grand Island Northwest.
“Northwest will be the toughest of them,” said Rothfuss, whose team fell to Northwest 13-8 Dec. 20 and beat the Vikings a week later.
“We bowl them in Cairo Tuesday and hopefully we can beat them again. We are No. 2 in Class B right now (in power point), and if we can stay there, we will be guaranteed at state and I hope we can send three or four individuals to state, if they can continue to bowl how they are.”
Outside of the loss to Northwest, the Tigers have only lost to Class A competition — three times to Papillion-LaVista.
“We are bowling good and we need to just keep going,” said Rothfuss.
Boys: Hastings 19, Southern Valley 2
The Hastings High boys came into Thursday’s dual with Southern Valley ranking eighth in the latest power points.
Their 19-2 win over the Eagles was much needed after Hastings fell to Grand Island on Wednesday.
HHS tallied 14 of 16 points in the singles match. James Colwell had the match-high with a score of 200 coming in game two. Richard Jarosik scored a 169 in game one.
The Tigers totaled 758 pins in game one and 748 in game two. They usually average around 900, according to head coach Pete Theoharis.
“We are a team that should roll around 900 every game and today we were around 750 and so we did not bowl well at all,” said Theoharis. “The guys didn’t adjust to the lanes very well and I thought we left a lot of easy spares. We are not making our fills.”
While his Tigers lost to Grand Island the day prior, Theoharis thought his team bowled well against the best team in the state.
Southern Valley only had three bowlers go Thursday.
The Tigers have a challenging final three matches against Northwest, York and Lexington before hosting districts.
“Three really good teams,” Theoharis said. “Two of them will be at our district (Northwest and York). We are going to be facing three of the top teams in the state in power points. So it’s a barometer and we’ll see how we stack up against them.”