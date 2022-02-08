LINCOLN — A roll-off decided Hastings’ fate in the boys state bowling quarterfinals Tuesday.
The Tigers’ ball left three pins on the boards. Northwest’s roll cleared ’em out.
It was a tough pill to swallow for Hastings, which had top-seeded Northwest on the ropes in the best 3-of-5 Baker set.
The teams traded the first four games and were deadlocked at the end of the fifth after Northwest closed with a pair of strikes to force the tie.
HHS coach Pete Theoharis said the teams had to call on NSAA officials to negotiate the overtime rules.
The conversation resulted in each team selecting a single bowler to roll. The Tigers chose A-6 district individual champion Andrew Matthies, who had rolled a strike in the ninth frame.
Although his ball left three pins, Theoharis couldn’t fault Matthies — or anyone for that matter — for the team coming up short against the Vikings, who beat Hastings 20-1 on Jan. 18 in a dual.
“They just kind of dominated and beat us pretty good earlier in the year,” Theoharis said. “I was feeling pretty good about our matchup at state and felt like we might have a chance. The boys really stepped up. We had our backs against the wall down 2-1, then won a game to make it 2-2. We had the drivers’ seat going in game five, as well.”
The Vikings advanced to the semifinals only to fall to Wayne. However, they battled through the play-back bracket to reach the final.
That’s where Grand Island Senior High defeated Northwest in a battle of G.I. for the state crown at Sun Valley Lanes.
Hastings’ fate in the consolation wasn’t the same. The Tigers were swept by Bellevue West in the best 3-of-5 Baker series.
“I thought that first game was huge just emotionally for both teams,” said Theoharis. “They got that first game and we were kind of battling uphill after that. But the boys kept fighting and we had a chance in every one of the game. (Bellevue West) just got some strikes when they needed them.”
The performance capped Hastings’ inaugural season competing without the club label. The four individuals who rolled in Monday’s singles competition bowled close to their averages, Theoharis said. The coach was astonished with the scoring from the top competitors.
“It was just insane the individual scores,” he said. “A kid bowled an 886 (series) and did not make the top eight. That’s nuts.”
Ethan Crecelius totaled a 774 across four games on Monday to finish 27th.
Matthies notched a 679 for 41st while Lavon Handler bowled a 670 and Dante Aulner Staggs registered a 563.
“We had little snippets of things that were pretty good, but just weren’t able to string it together,” Theoharis said.
The same could be said for the Hastings girls team, which had three individuals compete Monday.
“The girls were a little bit nervous the first game due to not even being in that type of setting,” said HHS head coach Kent Rothfuss. “After that they kind of settled down and then did better.”
Winter Martin finished ninth, shooting a 720 — 12 pins less than eighth place.
Kailyn Schafer finished 39th and Tanya Chavez Gutierrez, the team’s only senior, finished 47th.
“Winter did a good job even though she came up 12 pins short of making the final eight for bracket play. Kailyn... this was only her second year of bowling so I was super happy for her,” Rothfuss said.
“Tanya struggled a little bit, but still did fine. She was my only senior, but I was happy not only with her, but how the rest of our girls performed, and I’m excited and ready to go next season.”