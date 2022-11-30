p12-08-21HHSbowl4.jpg (copy)

Hastings’ Richard Jarosik bowls Dec. 7, 2021, against Southern Valley at Pastime Lanes.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune/

Grade year one a success for Hastings High bowling as a sanctioned sport.

The Tiger boys won a district tournament and ended their season at the state tournament. The girls team took three bowlers to the state meet and had a top-10 individual finisher.

