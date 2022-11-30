Grade year one a success for Hastings High bowling as a sanctioned sport.
The Tiger boys won a district tournament and ended their season at the state tournament. The girls team took three bowlers to the state meet and had a top-10 individual finisher.
“It was great to see the growth of the program in year one as a high school sport,” said boys coach Pete Theoharis.
That growth extends to 19 bowlers out for the season, which is up from a year ago.
“So there is a great interest in what we are doing and what we are trying to build,” Theoharis said.
The boys team has six returners: seniors Richard Jarosik and Lavon Handler; juniors Ethan Crecelius and Jordan Norris; and sophomores Wyatt Carlson and James Colwell.
Crecelius bowled a 774 at state last season and finished 27th individually. Handler rolled a 670.
“The returners should help us be very competitive, with our goal of qualifying as a team for state again this year. The format will change as it is now a two-class state tournament,” Theoharis said.
The girls team has similar aspirations, led by senior Winter Martin. She was the Tigers’ top placer at state last season, having bowled a 720 to finish in ninth and just 12 pins out of eighth.
Junior Kailyn Schafer placed 39th last year as the team narrowly missed qualifying as such.
Schafer and Martin highlight the Tigers’ five returners, who head coach Kent Rothfuss said have been bowling together for some time.
“They have been bowling with each other for quite a few years as a club sport, so this should be an advantage for us,” he said.
“This year we are in Class B with a lot of new teams, so we look forward to the challenge of bringing home a state championship.”
Other team members include: Elizabeth Baker, Faith Cowling, Haylie Cowell, Trinity Fisher-McDonald, Gabby Jones, Angel Meyer, Alondra Pedraza, Makenzie Tate and Taylor Tharp.