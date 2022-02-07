LINCOLN — The bowling season ended for the Hastings High girls Monday when Winter Martin narrowly missed the state bowling quarterfinals during the singles round at Sun Valley Lanes.
Martin’s four-game pinfall of 720 was 12 pins short of eighth place, which would have qualified her for bracket play.
Teammate Kailyn Schafer finished 39th out of 50, rolling a 570, and Tanya Chavez Gutierrez finished 47th with a 505.
Papillion-La Vista South’s Claire Busch, who knocked out top-seeded Karina Capron of Fremont in the semifinals, took home the girls crown.
Busch, who finished third last season, spun a 449 in the two-game final to defeat Wayne’s Jersi Jensen’s 320.
The highest placer for the Hastings boys in afternoon qualifying was Ethan Crecelius, who totaled a 774 across four games to finish 27th in qualifying.
District champion Andrew Matthies struggled Monday, rolling a 679 and finishing tied for 41st. Lavon Handler bowled a 670 and Dante Aulner Staggs registered a 563.
Columbus’ Ryland Prokopec won the individual title as the No. 8 seed. He was only five pins ahead of finishing qualifying ninth.
Prokopec bowled a two-game score of 434 to beat No. 3 Blake Paulhamus of Papio South.
Of note, Bellevue West’s Nathaniel Centineo rolled a 300 in the second game of qualifying and was seeded fifth before being upset by Prokopec.
The Tiger boys (12-11) are seeded eighth in Tuesday’s team competition. They’ll roll first at 2 p.m. against top-seeded Northwest (23-3).