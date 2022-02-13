In the final competition before the state meet, the Hastings boys swim team put everything together to capture the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet championship on Saturday.
Hastings scored 317 points to cruise past Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman (225 points) to claim the conference title.
“It was nice to come back and get the guys championship again this year,” said Hastings head coach Charles Scribner. “That was a good win for the guys and built some confidence on their side.”
Jacob Haase brought home a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 free. Haase had a time of 23.19 seconds in the 50 and 50.98 in the 100, both of which were secondary qualifying times for the state meet. Matthew Lauder was first in the 500 freestyle (5:28.87) and second in the 200 free, finishing the race in 2:01.07. Andrew Heckman was right behind Lauder in the 500, placing second (5:41.55).
Landon McReynolds was third in the 100 butterfly (1:04.89) and Xander Uhrmacher was third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.60). The team’s 200 free relay team won gold with a time of 1:36.35 — a secondary qualifying time — while the 400 freestyle relay team had a secondary qualifying time of 3:34.62.
The Hastings girls finished the meet in second place, racking up 291 1/2 points. They trailed only Beatrice/Norris/Fairbury/Freeman, which won the event with 347 points.
“We swam well and placed high, but Beatrice’s depth was more than we could catch up to,” Scribner said. “Beatrice won only one event...but they were usually scoring all four women in the top 12. When a team’s doing that, it’s hard to keep up with them.”
Kaitlyn Mousel added two gold medals for Hastings, finishing first in the 200 individual medley, recording a time of 2 minutes, 30.03 seconds, and taking the top spot in the 100 backstroke. Her time of 1:15.36 in the backstroke was a secondary qualifying time.
Abbey Fish also had a top-finish, placing first in the 50 free in 24.88 seconds, which was an automatic state qualifying time, and also taking first in the 100 freestyle (54.40) with another auto time. Abby Lauder finished second in the 200 freestyle (2:03.90).
Lauder was also second in the 500 free (5:44.17). Lucy Fago was third in the 100 butterfly (1:13.52).
Hastings’ 200 freestyle team was first with a time of 1:42.25, while the 400 freestyle team was first with an automatic qualifying time of 3:48.92. The 200 medley relay team placed third with a time of 2 minutes, 11.96 seconds.
The Hastings swim teams will now practice for the state meet, which begins Feb. 24.
“Abbey (who has not had her rest week yet) is coming down in yardage, but everybody else will be going up in intensity and yardage during training this week,” Scribner said. “Next week, the last three practices leading up to state we try to keep practices really light...We just want to keep them in a happy, exciting and light atmosphere to keep it fun the last two weeks of the season.”