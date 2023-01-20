The Hastings High boys basketball squad returned to its winning ways Friday.
The Tigers’ 65-50 victory over Elkhorn North gives them five wins in their last six outings. The win came on the heels of Monday’s loss to Aurora, who snapped HHS’ four-game win streak.
Tiger coach Drew Danielson said the win was a big one in the Jungle Gym.
“For a couple reasons. First off, for our season. Just to get us back on track. We need to keep going. There’s a lot of season left.
“And we are getting a new conference around here. Elkhorn North is a part of that. I was just very proud of the boys for stepping up and making some big plays.”
Three players scored in double figures for Hastings (6-6).
Caden Block led the Tiger charge by pouring in 19 points. He scored 16 points near the bucket and displayed some slick maneuvering inside the paint.
Block got hot while starting center Braydon Power took a seat because of foul trouble.
Power returned late in the second quarter and played the rest of the way, racking up 13 points. All of them came in the third quarter. His play helped the Tigers roll to 21 points that period and a 51-35 gap.
Aaron Nonneman played steady the whole way. He scored in each period and closed with 13 points.
Landon Hinrichs showed his stuff from long range. Hinrichs scorched the net with back-to-back bombs in the first quarter. He ended with eight points.
Block and Hinrichs have been nursing nagging injuries lately. But they appeared to be 100% during the game.
“I was kind of worried about the two days off with the snow days. But, in our instance, we kinda got healthy over those two days,” Danielson said.
The Tigers got control early in the game, holding a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter. They led by 10 points in the second quarter, then took a 30-21 cushion into halftime.
Hastings showed who was boss early in the third quarter when Power led a 10-2 Tiger scoring run. He rang up all 10 of those points, including a 3-point bucket and an old-fashioned three-point play.
Going into the fourth quarter, Hastings enjoyed a 51-35 advantage. Twelve of the Tigers’ 14 last-quarter points came at the free-throw stripe. HHS went 12-for-16 at the line during the final period.
Nonneman made four charity shots in as many attempts. Eli Schneider went 6-for-6 at the stripe. Trevor Campbell sank two free throws.
“We’ve proven when we get that game in the fourth quarter, we have the free throw shooters,” Danielson said. “I really was never worried at that point.”
Two EN players reached double scoring figures. Cole Dryak scored 16 points. Cole DeBuse racked up 10 points.
Hastings’ next game is at home Monday in a makeup game with Columbus that was slated for Thursday of this week. Tip off is slated for 5 p.m., to be followed by the girls.
“They are Class A, so we’re going to face some more athletes. They will be well-coached and they are going to play hard,” Danielson said about Columbus.
EN (2-12).................7 14 14 15 — 50
HHS (6-6)...............12 18 21 14 — 65
EN (50)
Tommy Meckna 2, Nike Orgilbord 6, Will Farrington 6, Cole Dryak 16, Cole DeBuse 10, Imron Ergashev 2, Garrett Heaney 3, Nolan Robinson 2, Barry Fries 3.
HHS (65)
Aaron Nonneman 13, Eli Schneider 6, Landon Hinrichs 8, Caden Block 19, Braydon Power 13, Trevor Campbell 4, Parker Ablott 2.
Girls: Elkhorn North 70, HHS 30
One of the best Nebraska high school girls’ basketball teams led from start to finish against the Tigers.
The Wolves of Elkhorn North, ranked No. 2 in Class B, led by 25 points going into the second quarter and owned a 30-point spread at halftime.
EN’s highly touted junior guard Britt Prince reeled off 33 points, 22 by halftime. Teammate McKenna Murphy collected 20 points, as the Wolves improved their record to 14-1. EN’s only loss came early in the season to Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt.
For the Tigers, starter Makenzie Nollette got hot from long range. She drained three bombs and a free throw for a tea-high 10 points.
Emma Landgren closed with nine points, including a pair of treys.
EN opened the game by deploying a full-court press that bothered the Tigers, who scored just six points in the first quarter, while the Wolves rolled to a 31-point opening period.
Elkhorn North’s press caused five Tiger turnovers in the first quarter. The Wolves converted three of them into easy layups.
“The press is something that is tough for us. It is one of those things that we continue working on,” said Tiger coach Liz Vanderpool, who saw her team’s record fall to 3-10.
The HHS coach described EN’s team: “They are super athletic, super talented. Their basketball I.Q. is really high.”
The Tigers play at home again Monday in a makeup game with Columbus.
EN (14-1)................31 12 13 14 — 70
HHS (3-11).....................6 7 9 8 — 30
EN (70)
Reese Booth 8, Britt Prince 33, Grace Heaney 5, Grace Thompson 2, McKenna Murphy 20, Reagan Palmer 2.
HHS (30)
Madisyn Hamilton 5, Emma Landgren 9, MaKenzie Nollette 10, Haydn Laux 6.