Hastings girls soccer coach Melissa Trausch has seen her team improve as the season progressed. With girls playing in different roles from before, she knew it would take some time for her girls to get settled in.
Match after match, the Tigers kept clawing closer to earning the win but continued to come up short.
Until Thursday.
Hastings put together its most complete game of the season against Lincoln Northwest. And while Trausch would have preferred the Tigers’ first win to have come earlier in the season, she was proud of the way her team put together a 5-1 winning performance for its first victory.
“We’ve gotten better each game; we just had not got a winning result yet, so it’s great to get that,” Trausch said. “I think we just needed that. We needed that confidence boost. We’ve scored goals and done lots of other good things, but we just hadn’t put it all together yet. I think we still have some learning to do.
“We’ve kind of changed a lot of people around and I think we’ve finally got it figured out. I think we have people in the right spots, and I think we’re heading in the right direction...We’re not there yet, but it’s very encouraging.”
Hastings set a season-best with its five goals on Thursday. A pair of newcomers had big days for the Tigers, as German exchange student Lilly Siegmund and freshman Brianna Bucknell both each found the back of the net twice. Kendall Consbruck tallied the other score for HHS.
In addition to the offensive outburst, the Tigers had it working on the defensive end, which has become a trend for HHS the last three contests. After allowing six goals in each of the first three games, Hastings has now allowed a total of five in the last three matches.
The Tigers were just 1 minute, 38 seconds from making Thursday’s win a shutout, but the Falcons found the back of the net in the closing seconds for their first goal of the season.
Trausch said the Tigers were hoping to get the shutout, but it was still a great outing from that side of the field.
“I’d really like to get a shutout; that’s our next goal,” the HHS coach said with a smile. “We’re doing a lot of good things. And having (goalkeeper Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero) back there is great; she really helps just give everyone confidence.”
The Tigers are starting to find their own groove, nearing the midpoint in the season. And they won’t have to wait long to try and build on that momentum; Hastings will take on Gering and Scottsbluff in a Saturday triangular.
“Hopefully we can get two more wins,” Trausch said. “If we can put a complete 80 minutes together, and from all the good things we’ve seen, if we can put it all together, I think we can and I think we will.”
Boys game: Hastings 10, Lincoln Northwest 1
The HHS boys have now put together a three game winning streak, after lighting up the scoreboard in a 10-1 drubbing of Lincoln Northwest.
The Tigers scoring barrage got started early and never really hit a lull during the first 40 minutes of the match, as Hastings found the back of the net eight times in the first half.
“It was nice to be able to play all players,” said HHS head coach Chris Pedroza. “We were able to score a lot of goals — got to double digits; and the players just wanted it...Overall, it was a good effort from all players.”
Hastings had four players score multiple goals on Thursday, led by yet another hat trick from Jacob Strand, who leads the team in goals this season. In addition to Strand’s three goals, Jose Mares, Victor Perez and Gio Hernandez all tallied two goals on the night. Aaron Guzman notched Hastings’ 10th goal.
After dropping their first two games of the year, the Tigers are riding a tidal wave of momentum, and they have a great chance to put together an impressive run midway through the season. Hastings’ first four opponents, two of which the Tigers beat, all have at least four wins on the year. After beating the winless Falcons on Thursday, none of Hastings’ next four opponents have more than one win.
“It hurt us a little bit at the beginning of the season to not be able to play the games we were supposed to play; so, we went and played teams with four or five games under their belts. But you still learn a lot from each game,” Pedroza said. “We just have to keep playing the way we’re playing as a team and stay healthy. From here on out it’s going to be 2-3 games per week, so we’ll try to manage how much rest we give them.”
Managing rest will be key over the next few days, as the Tigers will host a triangular with Scottsbluff and Gering on Saturday. Pedroza said his team is anxious to get back out there and continue playing at a high level.
“Hopefully we can finish both games the way we have the last couple games,” the coach said. “We’re on a good track and doing things the way we need to be. Hopefully we can finish strong through the season.”