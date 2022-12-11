The early season schedule has been a gauntlet for the Hastings boys basketball team. Now through three games, the Tigers have yet to face an opponent with a loss, as their three opponents have combined to start the year 11-0.
On Saturday, Hastings squared off with an Omaha Skutt squad that excelled in just about every aspect on the court. The Skyhawks were dominant inside the paint, made 3-pointers at a high rate, and played solid defense on the day. The result was a 65-35 victory over the Tigers in the Jungle.
“Obviously, they pose a lot of challenges,” said Hastings head coach Drew Danielson. “We came out and competed, which is what you want to do in a game like this.”
In the opening quarter, Skutt made 11 of its 13 shot attempts inside the arc, with the majority of those field goals coming from inside the paint. Despite that kind of dominance on offense, the Tigers were still competitive, hitting a trio 3-pointers to keep it a 24-11 game after the first period. But the Skyhawks pulled away in the second quarter, extending its lead to 33 at the half.
The Tigers’ offense continuously got in its own way in the second quarter, turning the ball over seven times. Meanwhile, the Skutt offense poured in 17 points, thanks to 5-for-10 shooting from beyond the arch.
“The second quarter was a huge letdown,” Danielson said. “We just have to get back to the drawing board. We have good kids. We’ll find out who we are.”
The Skyhawks maintained a big lead throughout the second half, despite Hastings making twice as many field goals as it did in the opening two quarters.
Mitch Scholl led all scorers on the night, tallying 16 points for Skutt. Jake Brack added 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while fellow big man Jack Healey chipped in with 10 points, going 5-for-6 from the floor.
Landon Hinrichs and Braydon Poweer led the way for the Tigers with eight points each. Caden Block and Aaron Nonneman finished with six points apiece.
The Tigers have some time before their next game, but the road doesn’t get any easier. HHS will face Sidney, which is 4-1 in C-1 with its only loss coming against 4-0 Scottsbluff. Danielson said his team is just going to focus on finding its identity while trying to notch the first win of the year.
“When we get it figured out, and we will, there will be a lot of time left in the season, hopefully,” Danielson said.
“They came strong and they came quick, and I don’t think we were ready for that,” said HHS head coach Liz Vanderpool.
Skutt’s Peyton McCabe tied the school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight, as she totaled 28 points in the game. Eight players found their way into the scoring column for Omaha Skutt.
Kendall Consbruck led Hastings with eight points on Saturday. Consbruck came off the bench, as she is coming back from an injury, but the sophomore made three of the Tigers’ seven field goals and scored all six of HHS’ points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just trying to get her confidence back, and I think that’s kind of helping her know what she can do and what she’s capable of. It’s good to see that from her,” the HHS coach said.
The Tigers turned the ball over 25 times in the game, as the Skyhawks’ constant pressure tormented the Tiger offense.
Hastings now has seven days before its next game. Vanderpool said her team will try to solidify the fundamentals before playing Elkhorn on Saturday.
“I wish we could have done better (Saturday), but there’s always a learning opportunity with it,” she said. “We have to be aggressive. We only had two fouls the entire game, so we just have to make sure we’re being aggressive and we’re not letting someone push us around.”
Skutt (3-0).........29 28 7 5 — 69
Hastings (0-3).......7 4 5 6 — 22
Mia McMahon 2-6 0-0 5, Molly Ladwig 4-6 2-2 12, Peyton McCabe 10-19 0-0 28, Addison Burt 3-5 2-2 9, Julia Connealy 2-2 0-0 4, Libby Shotkoski 1-2 0-0 3, Kamryn Kasner 3-5 0-0 6, Shaeley Reichmuth 1-1 0-0 2, Laini Michaelis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 26-48 4-4 69.
Emma Synek 1-4 1-1 3, Makenzie Nollette 1-4 0-0 2, Madisyn Hamilton 0-1 3-4 3, Kelyn Henry-Perlic 0-3 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 1-8 2-2 4, Grayce Beck 1-1 0-0 2, Kendall Consbruck 3-5 1-2 8, Chloe Katzberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 7-26 7-9 22.