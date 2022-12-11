  • Nick Blasnitz nblasnitz@hastingstribune.com

The early season schedule has been a gauntlet for the Hastings boys basketball team. Now through three games, the Tigers have yet to face an opponent with a loss, as their three opponents have combined to start the year 11-0.

On Saturday, Hastings squared off with an Omaha Skutt squad that excelled in just about every aspect on the court. The Skyhawks were dominant inside the paint, made 3-pointers at a high rate, and played solid defense on the day. The result was a 65-35 victory over the Tigers in the Jungle.

