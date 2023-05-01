Soccer tribune graphics.jpg
The Hastings boys soccer team finished the regular season with two tough, consecutive losses against strong competition. But the Tigers got back on track to start the postseason, notching a win Monday in first round of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament at Lloyd Wilson Field.

Hastings defeated Kearney Catholic 4-0, the second shut out of the Stars this season, for HHS. Hastings will advance to Tuesday’s subdistrict championship, where they will play Northwest.

