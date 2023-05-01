The Hastings boys soccer team finished the regular season with two tough, consecutive losses against strong competition. But the Tigers got back on track to start the postseason, notching a win Monday in first round of the Class B, Subdistrict 7 tournament at Lloyd Wilson Field.
Hastings defeated Kearney Catholic 4-0, the second shut out of the Stars this season, for HHS. Hastings will advance to Tuesday’s subdistrict championship, where they will play Northwest.
“It was a great win; we needed this,” said HHS head coach Chris Pedroza. “The players came out and played as a team. All we ask of them is they give 100% at all times... At the end of the day, if you do that, you’ll more than likely be satisfied with the results.”
Hastings dominated possession of the ball in the first half; HHS had several early opportunities, but it wasn’t until the 14th minute that Aaron Guzman Garcia put thee Tigers on top.
HHS’ Jacob Strand-Glesdal made a nice pass into the box for what looked like a solid scoring chance, but the Stars made a nice play to take the ball away. Unfortunately for Kearney Catholic, it quickly gave the ball right back, in the box, where Garcia was able to steal the ball and put away the first goal of the game.
“We were knocking on the door, and luckily we were able to find the first goal,” Pedroza said. “From then on, things started coming together offensively for us.”
Garcia’s goal broke the scoreless tie, but the Tigers very well could have been ahead by even more. Only four minutes into the match, Strand-Glesdal was taken down in the box, resulting in a penalty kick. But Jose Jr Mares Campos’ PK sailed over the crossbar, as Stars fans breathed a sigh of relief.
Moments later, Victor Perez had a great look at the goal, but his shot was saved by a diving Aadi Silwal, the KC goalkeeper. The rebound from the shot, though, stayed in the box and set up another strong shot for the Tigers. But Kearney Catholic made yet another clutch defensive play, blocking the shot in front of an open net.
The goal by Garcia stood as the only one of the match for the first 30 minutes, until HHS started to pull away. Hastings notched two goals within four minutes of each other, scoring in the 31st minute and the 35th.
Strand-Glesdal showed why he’s the team’s leading scorer, receiving a long pass and narrowly sneaking the ball by the charging Stars’ keeper. Shortly after, Nolan Cardona fired a long shot that appeared to be stopped by Silwal, but the ball short hopped the keeper, bouncing off his chest and landing with backspin that sent it right into the goal.
Despite going into the wind, Hastings still controlled the ball in the second half.
Mayer Centeno Carranza added on to Hastings’ lead, scoring the only goal of the second half in the 76th minute on an assist from Campos.
The Tigers got fresh legs into the game throughout the final 40 minutes.
Hastings will now gear up to play Northwest, which beat York 3-1 on Monday, for the subdistrict title, with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Tigers defeated the Vikings 3-0 earlier in the season.
“(Northwest is) a hell of a team,” the HHS coach said. “They have good athletes at all positions. It’s going to come down to whoever wants it the most.
“Hopefully we can get back to where we like to be, at Morrison Stadium (for state). Hopefully we can put it together (Tuesday) and have a good performance.”
Girls: Northwest 8, Hastings 0
GRAND ISLAND — The result was similar to two weeks ago, but in coach Missy Trausch’s eyes, Hastings High can take pride in its season-ending loss to Class B No. 3 Northwest.
The Vikings (15-0) put the B-7 subdistrict semifinal away early — in the first 10 minutes — but the Tigers showed improvement from a 9-0 loss on April 21.
“A thousand times better. I know the score was basically the same, but, like, comparatively, our team was a different team. Their team is obviously really good,” Trausch said.
“We got some chances, which we had none last time. I think we did a lot better, we had the ball in our half way more, had some possession. We had none of that last time.”
Northwest, one of two unbeaten teams in the state and the only in Class B, opened with four first-half goals. Guadalupe Sanchez scored twice on her way to a hat trick. She tallied her third just after halftime.
Evelyn Keller added a pair of goals, as did Alexis Lilienthal. Ava Smith netted the final tally.
“They’re just so fast and strong and hard to mark up,” Trausch said. “They’re that good, and they can finish. I wish them luck, I hope they win it all.”
The Tigers end the season 5-11.
They will have a new coach next year, as Monday was Trausch’s last game.
Trausch was an assistant under Chris Pedroza before taking on the head coaching job in 2019. She took Hastings to the state tournament that season.
“I’ve had a great time,” Trausch said before emotion hit her. “It’s very bittersweet. We had fun, they’re great kids.”