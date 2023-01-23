Hastings Tribune
Junior Caden Block led a strong second half charge to get Hastings High its sixth win in its last seven games Monday night.
The Tigers (7-6) also got above .500 for the first time this season with a 55-41 win over Class A Columbus inside The Jungle in a makeup game that was scheduled for last Thursday.
Block finished with a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds, and helped HHS put the Discoverers away during a testy fourth quarter.
He scored six of nine second-half points in the final eight minutes, sinking two of Hastings’ nine free throws on 15 attempts after Columbus elected to make the Tigers earn the win at the charity stripe with more than 4 minutes left.
HHS pushed its lead to double digits for the first time on Landon Hinrichs’ 3-pointer to start the fourth and grew it to 15 points on a pair of bonus free throws by Eli Schneider with 4:35 remaining.
The Discoverers (5-9) kept the fouls coming. Their deficit hardly shrank.
Aside from Griffin Micek, Columbus shot the ball poorly.
Micek was 7-for-11 for the game with a pair of 3-pointers and finished with the game-high 19 points. The rest of the team was 8-for-28 with one 3.
The game was tight into halftime. A 3-pointer by Parker Ablott gave HHS a one-point lead at the break.
The Tigers made their move to pull away with Aaron Nonneman’s 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark in the third quarter. Schneider followed with a trey, and so did Block.
Braydon Power finished off the period with a two-point shot as part of his 12-point effort.
Hastings opened the fourth with nine of the first 11 points. The teams combined for 30 — half of which were free throws.
Tiger coach Drew Danielson was issued a technical with 90 seconds left in the game after arguing for a foul call. He was well onto the court of play before the far-side referee whistled.
Micek sunk both free shots, but the Discoverers only saw their deficit dip into single digits once in the fourth quarter.
Girls: Columbus 52, Hastings 33
Hastings saw two different versions of itself and of Columbus on Monday.
The image the Tigers (3-11) meant to project didn’t show up until after halftime, though. And by then it was too late.
Columbus experienced one of its best stretches all season through the game’s first 16 minutes and built an insurmountable 31-point lead en route to a 52-33 win inside The Jungle.
The Class A Discoverers (6-9) went berserk from beyond the 3-point arc. They hit 9-of-13 attempts from 3-point territory in the first half and scored 39 points, a mark they’d reached only five times in full time during their previous 14 games.
Columbus’ first-half success — including a 9-for-10 second quarter — buried the Tigers, who conversely made only three field goals and two free throws for a measly eight points.
Molly Goc and Anisten Barnett bested that mark on their own in the first two quarters. Goc produced 11 of her game-high 14 with three 3-pointers and Barnett scored all 10 of her points with two 3s and two 2s.
But the teams seemed to swap mojo after the halftime break.
Hastings poured in 25 points in the second half and converted nine of 19 shots. The Tigers easily won the final two quarters, but not by a wide enough margin to overcome their earlier woes.
HHS’ best quarter was its last. The Tigers were 6-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter. Makenzie Nollette scored all six of her team-high six points in the frame, including the opening 3-pointer that began a 10-0 Tiger run.
Emma Landgren tied Nollette in the scoring department while Madisyn Hamilton had five points and Kelyn Henry-Perlich four points off the bench in the fourth.
Columbus mounted only 13 points after halftime and finished 5-for-19 from the floor with just one 3-pointer.