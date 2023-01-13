Braydon Power paced a balanced Hastings High attack in a hard-earned 61-48 win over McCook Friday night.
Power’s 21 points mostly came from inside the paint, while teammates Aaron Nonneman (12 points) and Eli Schneider (10 points) provided the outside punch needed for the win.
McCook came into Friday’s game, its first Class B contest of the season, with a 7-2 record, so the win was an important one for the Tigers.
“I like the way we responded in the second half,” Hastings coach Drew Danielson said. “We talked about controlling the tempo and threw a junk defense at them. I felt like McCook dictated the tempo in the first half. We asked the kids to change that and they did.”
The Tigers (5-5) scored 21 points in the third quarter, led by Nonneman’s eight points and Power’s six. But even more important was the defensive effort, which held the Bison to just 10 points in the stanza.
Slowing sharp-shooter Jacob Gomez-Wilson was the goal — and the Tigers limited his touches in the second half. The senior took 10 first-half shots and managed just four in the second. He finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers.
McCook led 15-14 after the first quarter. Gomez-Wilson had eight points and Evan Humphrey added six, and the Bison hit six of nine shots from the field to open the game.
But Hastings answered immediately in the second quarter with the first seven points with a Nonneman free throw, a three-point play from Schneider and a steal and layup from Trevor Campbell to take the lead for good.
“I was really happy that we didn’t let the way (McCook) opened the game frustrate us. I felt like we stayed calm and stuck to our game plan,” Danielson said. “They have some shooters and we stepped up both offensively and defensively to battle.”
Danielson said the Tigers also toughened up after McCook came out with a very physical style of play.
“It was rough and we all complained about it too much in the first half — me included,” he said. “We quit complaining and just played even more physical than they did, I think.”
The physical play helped Hastings force 16 McCook turnovers, while only committing half that many.
Hastings stretched its lead to 15 going into the fourth quarter, 48-33. McCook opened the fourth with seven straight points and put some pressure on the Tigers, but Power dominated in the paint with seven fourth-quarter points to help seal the win.
Danielson praised the play of the Tiger bench and is pleased to see more players come off the bench to contribute. Campbell scored four points and sophomores Parker Ablott (five points) and Kooper Kohl also played important minutes for the Tigers.
McCook (7-3)..............15 8 10 15 — 48
Hastings (5-5)...........13 14 21 13 — 61
McCook (48)
Humphrey 2-5 1-2 5, Humphrey 4-8 0-0 10, LGomez-Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, JGomez-Wilson 7-14 2-3 20, Fracker 2-7 0-0 5, Johnson 2-10 0-0 6, Meyer 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-47 3-5 48.
Hastings (61)
Nonneman 4-10 2-2 12, Schneider 3-6 2-3 10, Hinrichs 1-3 0-0 2, Block 3-7 1-2 7, Power 9-13 3-4 21, Campbell 2-2 0-0 4, Ablott 2-6 0-0 5, Kohl 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 8-11 61.
Three-point goals - McCook 9-27 (Humphrey 2-6, JGomez-Wilson 4-8, Fraker 1-4, Johnson 2-9), Hastings 5-18 (Nonneman 2-7, Schneider 2-4, Hinrichs 0-1, Block 0-1, Ablott 1-4, Kohl 0-1). Rebounds - McCook 26 (Cole, JGomez-WIlson 5), Hastings 22 (Power, Campbell 5). Total fouls - McCook 9, Hastings 12. Turnovers - McCook 16, Hastings 8.
Girls: McCook 38, Hastings 30
Shawna Wilkerson’s 20 points helped McCook to a 38-30 win over Hastings Friday.
While both teams stumbled into Friday’s match-up with just three wins apiece, McCook found the offensive spark to earn the win.
Hastings managed to find some offense in the fourth quarter, scoring 15 points in the final stanza. The Tigers trailed by as many as 20 in the third quarter.
Most of their offense came from the free-throw line, led by Emma Landgren’s 7-of-8 performance. The junior finished with a team-high nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
Emma Synek had seven points, while Hayden Laux and Madisyn Hamilton each had five.
While Hastings coach Liz Vanderpool was discouraged with the outcome of Friday’s contest, she was still pleased with the Tiger effort.
“Win or lose, these girls always give 100 percent,” she said. “But after the game, we talked about not waiting until the fourth quarter to score. We’re a young team. We need kids to be willing to step up and not wait for someone else to do it.”
Hastings trailed 38-22 with four minutes left in the game, but scored the last eight points of the game.
McCook (4-6)...............10 11 12 5 — 38
Hastings (3-8).................6 2 7 15 — 30
McCook (38)
Walter 1-3 0-0 2, Gillen 0-6 1-2 1, Honn 2-6 0-0 4, Rippen 2-6 1-2 5, Wilkinson 8-11 2-2 20, Wiemers 0-4 0-0 0, Paige Bortner 1-3 2-2 4, Koenig 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 15-41 6-8 38.
Hastings (30)
Laux 1-3 2-2 5, Synek 2-4 2-2 7, Nollette 1-7 0-0 2, Hamilton 2-4 1-5 5, Landgren 1-0 7-8 9, Quintero 1-2 0-0 2, Ochsner 0-1 0-0 0, Katzberg 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 8-34 12-17 30.
Three-point goals - McCook 2-14 (Gillen 0-2, Rippen 0-4, Wilkinson 2-5, Wiemers 0-3), Hastings 2-9 (Laux 1-3, Synek 1-1, Nollette 0-2, Ochsner 0-1, Katzberg 0-2). Rebounds - McCook 25 (Walter, Rippen 5), Hastings 22 (Landgren 6). Total fouls - McCook 15, Hastings 12. Turnovers - McCook 19, Hastings 25.