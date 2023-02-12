Abbey Fish raced to her best-ever time in the 100 freestyle at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet Saturday — and Kaitlyn Mousel could not be happier about it.

Fish, a sophomore who already hit the qualifying time for the upcoming state meet in the event earlier in the season, swam a 53.82 to win the event at the Hastings YMCA. Her Hastings teammate Mousel did everything she could to keep up — and notched a second-place finish with a PR of her own that gives her an automatic spot at state in the event as well.

0
0
0
0
0