Abbey Fish raced to her best-ever time in the 100 freestyle at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet Saturday — and Kaitlyn Mousel could not be happier about it.
Fish, a sophomore who already hit the qualifying time for the upcoming state meet in the event earlier in the season, swam a 53.82 to win the event at the Hastings YMCA. Her Hastings teammate Mousel did everything she could to keep up — and notched a second-place finish with a PR of her own that gives her an automatic spot at state in the event as well.
“I knew (Fish) was going to go fast today and I just trusted my training and did everything I could to keep up with her,” Mousel said. “I just figured if I stayed close to her, I could do it.”
Fish credited her finish to her teammate as well — the two train together and push one another to be their best. She knew Mousel was right behind her — and that made her go faster too.
“Even in training, we’re really competitive and it makes us better. If you push each other in practice, this is what happens,” Fish said. “This meet (the last one before the state championships) is where you really want to be fine-tuned — little things matter. We were all ready to swim our best today.”
Fish’s best also turned into a win in the 200 free and the sophomore also anchored the winning 200 and 400 free relays.
Carter Lipovsky led the Hastings boys to a GNAC team title with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles and he also anchored the two winning relay teams. Joining Lipovsky on the relays were Matt Lauder, Andrew Heckman and Max Faris.
Hastings coach Charles Scribner attributed the team conference meet finishes (Hastings’ girls placed second as a team) to hard work and “shared suffering.”
“These kids have worked hard and pushed each other every day in practice and what we’re seeing is a result of that,” Scribner said. “It cements the bond they share and improves everyone’s effort. The conference meet is a culmination meet. It might be the last meet of the season or career for some or it could be a stepping stone to state. Getting on that podium with their teammates means a lot.”
The Hastings boys team score was boosted by a 1-2-3 finish in the 500 free. Matt Lauder earned first place in the grueling event, followed by teammates Heckman and Lucas Sidlo. Matt Lauder was also second in the 200 freestyle and was the leadoff on both winning relays.
Senior Faris placed second in the 50 free and was fourth in the 100 free, while Sidlo was fourth in the 100 backstroke. Xander Uhrmacher was third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 50 ffree.
Landon McReynolds was another Hastings event winner, taking first in the 200 individual medley. He was also third in the 100 butterfly. Teammate Robert Schmidt also raced to a top finish in the 100 backstroke, was second in the 200 IM and was fifth in the 100 backstroke. Evan Reiber placed sixth in the 200 IM.
Abby Lauder was also a top performer for the Hastings’ girls with wins in the 100 butterfly and breaststroke, and she joined Fish, Mousel and Izzy Cerveny on the winning relay teams.
Mousel added a second-place finish in the 50 free. Cerveny was also fifth in the 100 butterfly and joined teammates Jaden Ochsner, Catherine Lehn and Samantha Wioskowski for a third-place finish in the 200 IM Relay. Ochsner also won the 200 IM and earned second in the 100 Backstroke, while Lauren Thompson was third in the 500 Free and fourth in the 200 IM.
Lehn added a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke, while Wioskowski was sixth in the 100 free and Shannon Canady was fifth in the 500 free.
Boys individual results
200 medley relay — 1, North Platte 1:46.48; 2, Scottsbluff/Gering 1:48.17; 3, Beatrice 1:57.49; 4, McCook 1:58.67
200 free — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 1:51.22; 2, Matt Lauder, Has, 1:53.01; 3, Noah Short, NP, 2:00.53; 4, Kevin Bantam, McCook, 2:02.40; 5, Andrew Heckman, Has, 2:04.85; 6, Harrison Maser, SCG, 2:11.08
200 IM — 1, Landon McReynolds, Has, 2:20.45; 2, Robert Schmidt, Has, 2:21.50; 3, Blake Rodewald, McCook, 2:22.61; 4, Noah Jacobsen, Beatrice, 2:32.68; 5, David Fitspatrick, NP, 2:33.38; 6, Evan Reiber, Has, 2:57.12
50 free — 1, Carter Lipovsky, Has, 23.54; 2, Max Faris, Has, 23.73; 3, Luke Tegtmeier, NP, 25.39; 4, Aiden Newberry, SCG, 25.41; 5, Xander Uhrmacher, Has, 25.52; 6, Caleb Wilkinson, McCook, 25.60
Diving — 1, Caleb Shaw, McCook, 289.95; 2, Douglas Titman, NP, 241.25; 3, Slade Moerke, NP, 229.05; 4, David Campbell, NP, 203.90; 5, Jake Henry, NP, 189.95
100 fly — 1, Tanner Schmid-Sutton, NP, 55.13; 2, Wisley Mooc, SCG, 58.21; 3, Landon McReynolds, Has, 1:00.35; 4, Blake Rodewald, McCook, 1:03.16; 4, Caleb Wilkinson, McCook, 1:05.73; 6, RJ Stefka, NP, 1:08.14
100 free — 1, Carter Lipovsky, Has, 50.95; 2, Reed Mueller, Beatrice, 51.97; 3, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 52.68; 4, Max Faris, Has, 53.26; 5, Tyler Fogle, SCG, 54.36; 6, Kevin Bantam, McCook, 54.64
500 free — 1, Matt Lauder, Has, 5:26.51; 2, Andrew Heckman, Has, 5:35.40; 3, Lucas Sidlo, Has, 5:42.95; 4, RJ Stefka, NP, 6:12.29; 5, Gage Newberry, SCG, 6:19.63; 6, Adan Marquez, SCG, 7:00.72
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:35.17; 2, Scottsbluff/Gering 1:39.82; 3, McCook 1:41.58; 4, Beatrice 1:44.33; 5, North Platte 1:50.97; 6, Lincoln Northwest 2:06.27
100 back — 1, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 55.55; 2, Wisley Mooc, SCG, 56.97; 3, Dien Nguyen, SCG, 1:01.99; 4, Lucas Sidlo, Has, 1:02.26; 5, Robert Schmidt, Has, 1:05.23; 6, Sean Carrera, Beatrice, 1:07.87
100 breast — 1, Reed Mueller, Beatrice, 1:06.51; 2, Maddux Janecek, SCG, 1:07.30; 3, Xander Uhrmacher, Has, 1:08.80; 4, Noah Short, NP, 1:08.97; 5, Rowen Sallinger, LNW, 1:14.46; 6, Isaac Barber, Beatrice, 1:17.64
400 free relay — 1, Hastings 3:30.20; 2, North Platte 3:34.63; 3, McCook 4:19.13; 4, Lincoln Northwest 4:58.44
Girls individual results
200 medley relay — 1, McCook 1:58.71; 2, North Platte 2:00.16; 3, Hastings 2:02.61; 4, Beatrice 2:05.15; 5, Scottsbluff/Gering 2:05.93
200 free — 1, Abbey Fish, Has, 1:58.63; 2, Leah Spencer, McCook, 2:01.33; 3, Avery Baumann, Beatrice, 2:06.31; 4, Tabitha Crawford, Beatrice, 2:11.17; 5, Kadence Dowhower, NP, 2:13.23; 6, Izzy Renner, McCook, 2:14.82
200 IM — 1, Jaden Ochsner, Has, 2:28.16; 2, Jaedyn Baxa, Beatrice, 2:32.15; 3, Margo Bowles, SCG, 2:36.15; 4, Lauren Thompson, Has, 2:41.16; 5, Delaney Biesecker, Beatrice, 2:44.36; 6, Lyndee Friedrich, NP, 2:50.33
50 free — 1, Dana Sorenson, NP, 25.53; 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Has, 25.63; 3, Abbey Renner, Has, 26.50; 4, Mikya Lierman, Beatrice, 26.61; 5, Nora Wehr, NP, 27.02; 6, Elise Van Cleave, Beatrice, 27.09
Diving — 1, Ava Snyder, Beatrice, 433.80; 2, Lily Davis, Beatrice, 344.75; 3, Mackenzie Bruns, NP, 277.35; 4, Paikea Olmer, Beatrice, 252.50; 5, Maryann Kassner, McCook, 255.65; 6, Emma Graff, McCook, 255.00
100 fly — 1, Abby Lauder, Has, 1:04.19; 2, Abby Renner, McCook, 1:05.57; 3, Kadence Dowhower, NP, 1:06.79; 4, Izzy Renner, McCook, 1:08.50; 5, Izzy Cerveny, Has, 1:12.28; 6, Brooke Given, Beatrice, 1:13.46
100 free — 1, Abbey Fish, Has, 53.82; 2, Kaitlyn Mousel, Has, 54.95; 3, Leah Spencer, McCook, 55.63; 4, Avery Baumann, Beatrice, 55.82; 5, Dana Sorenson, NP, 56.05; 6, Samantha Wioskowski, Has, 1:00.38
500 free — 1, Patricia Woosley, SCG, 5:29.90; 2, Tabitha Crawford, Beatrice, 5:52.58; 3, Lauren Thompson, Has, 6:13.55; 4, Maddie Nielsen, Beatrice, 6:32.70; 5, Shannon Canaday, Has, 6:37.21; 6, Sydona Lappe, LNW, 6:52.42
200 free relay — 1, Hastings 1:42.22; 2, McCook 1:45.48; 3, Beatrice 1:46.37; 4, Scottsbluff/Gering 1:52.72; 5, North Platte 1:58.34; 6, Lincoln Northwest 2:07.83
100 back — 1, Jaedyn Baxa, Beatrice, 1:04.63; 2, Jaden Ochsner, Has, 1:06.29; 3, Elise Van Cleave, Beatrice, 1:12.19; 4, Samantha Bales, NP, 1:13.58; 5, Aspen Jagers, SCG, 1:15.72; 6, Nash Baker, Beatrice, 1:20.60
100 breast — 1, Abby Lauder, Has, 1:11.81; 2, Emma Graff, McCook, 1:16.77; 3, Catherine Lehn, Has, 1:17.18; 4, Addisyn Baxa, Beatrice, 1:20.36; 5, Megan Kicken, SCG, 1:21.90; 6, Olivia Wharton, SCG, 1:22.31
400 free relay — 1, Hastings 3:46.54; 2, Beatrice 3:55.46; 3, North Platte 3:56.93; 4, Scottsbluff/Gering 4:12.22; 5, Lincoln Northwest 4:48.80