Hastings High’s season ended Monday night short of a rematch with crosstown rival Adams Central and much shorter than the destiny head coach Greg Mays had set.
The Tigers (8-14) lost to Grand Island Northwest 55-45 Monday night in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 semifinals at Adams Central. Their wildcard points are not enough to earn them a spot in a district final.
The No. 10 Vikings (13-10) built an early lead and didn’t trail for the final 27 minutes in the victory that propels them to a the B-6 final on Wednesday.
Northwest got 13 points from Rylie Rice in the opening quarter and survived seven consecutive missed free throws in the fourth — and 16 total misses at the stripe.
Rice, who did not play in the teams’ initial meeting — a 43-19 Hastings win, rang up the game-high 24 points.
“They just boat-raced us a couple weeks ago, so it was important for us to get off to a good start,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said.
Rice hit three of her four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes and made her final eight free throws are missing her first two.
Mays said he didn’t watch the film from the Tigers’ Feb. 1 drubbing of the Vikings because “they were just out of sorts without (Rice). They did not play well at all, so we knew we were going to see a better team tonight. And we did.”
Hastings never got closer than four points after leading in the first few minutes of the game.
A lay-in by Libby Landgren with 3:10 left in the first half put the Tigers back 24-20 before the Vikings ended the second with five straight points.
Jess Quintero and McKinsey Long trimmed the Northwest margin to four with scores a minute apart in the fourth quarter.
“We pushed the boulder up the hill a little bit it felt like,” Mays said of the late rally.
Mays felt his team played good enough defense to win, recovering from Northwest’s warm start.
“They’ll hit those bombs on you and they’ll score some points,” Mays said.
But the Tigers didn’t convert on the offensive end, especially in crunch time.
Libby Landgren turned in the team-high 14 points and was a team-best 4-for-8 from the floor.
Long connected on three of her first six shots. Her three makes were from beyond the arc.
But the often clutch senior missed her final 13 field goal attempts. Long mustered just two free throws after halftime in her Tiger finale to finish with 11.
KK Laux hit her only two triples in the fourth quarter when she scored all eight of her points.
“We got a lot of shots we usually like,” Mays said. “Not many of them went in.”
Mays had high aspirations for his Tigers. He didn’t imagine the scenario they were in Monday.
“I thought this was a team who could make a run in Lincoln,” the coach said. “I didn’t think we’d be fighting to get 10 wins and to get to a district final.”
The Tigers played with the hand they were dealt, losing two key players to injuries early in the year.
“We were down from four starters to two pretty quick,” Mays said.
Charli Coil didn’t play a game and Maddie Hilgendorf missed the final 17 after suffering a hand injury.
“This year just wasn’t meant to be,” Mays said.
The Tigers graduate Long, Libby Landgren, Laux and Hilgendorf.
Mays said he expects all but Laux (softball) to play college basketball.
“They’re going to have better nights than this.”
Hastings (8-14)....13 7 13 12 — 45
GINW (13-10)......22 7 11 15 — 55
Hastings (45)
Emma Synek 2-3 0-0 4, KK LAux 2-7 2-2 8, Libby Landgren 4-8 4-6 14, McKinsey Long 3-19 2-2 11, Emma Landgren 0-2 1-4 1, Jess Quintero 2-4 1-3 5, Kendall Consbruck 0-2 0-0 0, Kelyn Henry-Perlich 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Nollette 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney White 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-47 10-17 45.
Northwest (55)
Avyn Urbanski 2-10 0-6 4, Rebecca Mader 2-8 3-4 8, Whitney Loman 2-2 0-4 4, Rylie Rice 6-16 8-10 24, Madison Cushing 2-4 4-4 10, Haylee Brandt 1-1 0-1 2, Makinzi Havranek 1-2 1-2 3, Kylie Caspersen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 16-43 17-33 55.
Three-point goals: H 7-27 (Synek 0-1, Laux 2-7, L. Landgren 2-2, Long 3-13, E. Landgren 0-1, Consbruck 0-2, Nollette 0-1); N 6-20 (Urbanski 0-4, Mader 1-3, Rice 4-10, Cushing 1-3). Rebounds: H 28-7 (Synek 7-2); N 41-13 (Urbanski 10-1). Turnovers: H 12; N 14.