It's fair to say Austin Carrera burst onto the prep cross country scene out of nowhere, well, because he did.
Prior to last fall, the Hastings High sophomore didn't run unless he had to. Only on the basketball court and the football field.
But neither of those sports were for him.
And it's actually an accident he's now starring for the Tiger cross country team.
On Tuesday, he won his second race of the season — not counting the Aug. 25 scrimmage at Brickyard Park — leading Hastings to a first-place team finish at the Adams Central invite, garnering the gold himself in the 5-kilometer race at Elks Country Club.
See, Carrera got dragged to a preseason cross country meeting as a freshman with his "buddy" Marv Robinson. Harmless, Carrera thought, until he was handed an informational form to join the team by former coach Scott Rosno.
"I didn't have the heart to tell him no," Carrera admitted, "so I just signed it, and I was on the team from there."
It doesn't mean he took it all that serious, though. He didn't train much, didn't really care. Basketball season was still in the forefront.
Then one meet in Crete, Nebraska, changed his perspective.
"I ran an 18:10. Shocked me," he said. "I had the worst shoes on, and once I hit that time, I was like, 'I have the talent and I need to work harder.' "
Then came districts, where Carrera ran a 17:10 — "I was super happy about that at the time," he said — and qualified for the state meet.
He finished 49th in a field of 87 runners in the Class B race at state.
On Tuesday he beat 120 other runners, about 100 less than what he'll face at the UNK invite next week, with his time of 16 minutes, 49.46 seconds.
Carrera broke away from the pack about 1-kilometer into the race. He wasn't happy with the pace up to that point, so he turned on the jets.
"I was just running by myself at that point and for sure once I hit the mile, it was just by myself from there," he said. "I was going as fast as I could go, relaxed and maintaining that pace."
His time — as most runners attested to — was slower than expected on the flatter track at Elks. But if he hits that time, around 16:50, at hilly Kearney Country Club on Monday, he'll be pleased.
"I feel like if I hit that next week, I'm going to make people nervous," Carrera said. "That was second place (at state) last year, so If I run that in the (UNK) invite, people are going to be worried about me."
Carrera said Tuesday he wants to be in the top 15 rankings on Prep Running Nerd, a Nebraska-run site that publishes weekly team and individual ratings.
The site reflected his wish following his race, Carrera sits 15th.
"Austin has been impressive all year," said Hastings first-year coach Christy Kreutzer. "It has been fun to watch."
So, too, have the rest of the Tigers, who won the team title Tuesday with 19 points — their second victory of the year.
Juan Ceron Millan took second place in 17:05.33, Evan Struss was seventh at 17:52.95 and Diego Chojolan 10th (18:05.53). Ray Riley also medaled in 13th place (18:12.48).
Kreutzer spent the last three seasons assisting the Tigers under Rosno. She's familiar with the group she has, but they still surprise her. Like Carrera has through six meets.
"I think he's starting to realize how good he can be," said Kreutzer. "He had a great track season, a great summer. I'm not sure if he quite knows yet, but he's starting to figure it out."
Ranked sixth by Prep Running Nerd, the Tigers have a chance to make a memorable stamp on the year by season's end.
"Our top 8 or 9, those guys just keep switching spots," Kreutzer said. "It's going to be tough to choose who runs at districts. I think it's great. They work each other hard in practice and it's just awesome."
Other area notables: South Central's Rowan Jarosik finished fifth, running a personal best 17:09.51, according to Athletic.net ... Adams Central's Andrew Heckman was 18th (18:36.38); Kole Nielsen led Minden in 20th (18:43.64)
Boys team results
1, Hastings 19; 2, North Platte 24; 3, Northwest 47; 4, Holdrege 82; 5, Minden 87; 6, Adams Central 125; T7, Lexington 134; T7, GICC 134; 9, Centura 187
Boys medalists
1, Austin Carrera, HHS, 16:49.46; 2, Juan Ceron Millan, HHS, 17:05.33; 3, Rian Teets, NP, 17:06.44; 4, Quade Lowe, NP, 17:06.52; 5, Rowan Jarosik, SC, 17:09.51; 6, Caden Keller, NW, 17:32..99; 7, Aiden Hawks, NP, 17:39.67; 8, Evan Struss, HHS, 17:52.95; 9, Nickolas Shcrock, Hol, 17:57.89; 10, Diego Chojolan, HHS, 18:05.53; 11, Ben Sutherland, NW, 18:06.55; 12, Gabe Jenny, NP, 18:09.13; 13, Ray Riley, HHS, 18:12.48; 14, Oban Sandoval, NP, 18:17.83; 15, Kian Botts, NW, 18:21.32