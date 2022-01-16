GRAND ISLAND — Hastings High accomplished something fairly unique during Saturday’s dual tournament at Northwest.
It was fairly small scale relative to the big picture, but it did help the Class B No. 4 Tigers in sweeping all five duals en route to the tournament crown.
HHS scored 83 points in its opener against Eudora (Kansas) out of a possible 84.
The Tigers recorded 10 pins to go along with three forfeits for 78 points.
The final five came via a 15-0 tech fall scored by second-ranked 152-pound Landon Weidner.
“It was a little different,” said HHS coach Nolan Laux. “I got a couple of texts from people and they were saying it was kind of crazy, like, what happened? We wrestled really well.
“And they really only had a handful of opens, we just matched up really well in those upper weights and those lower weights took care of business.”
Laux noted that, in good fun, the team gave a hard time to Weidner — the only one with an opponent who didn’t yield a pin.
“That was just kind of funny in all that,” Laux said of his undefeated 152-pounder.
Beyond that hot start, Hastings never cooled off on its way to a dominant day.
The Tigers rounded up Ogallala 66-9, then down Central City 57-12 before the championship bracket.
HHS cruised past the host Vikings 55-18 and then battled through Pierce 43-28.
“(Pierce is) towards the top 15 in power points right now in Class B, so it was a good win in terms of that,” Laux said.
It was also a vindicating win after the Bluejays bested Hastings a year ago at the same invite. The Tigers finished a disappointing fifth in 2021.
“It was nice to get that one back,” Laux said.
The Tigers were perhaps more fresh for Saturday after not dueling with No. 2 Waverly Friday night in The Jungle. That meet was postponed mostly due to Friday’s winter storm that froze up roads.
It would have been a good test for the Tigers, though, with five Vikings in the top 10 rankings.
“It would have been great to see them,” Laux said. “They beat us (at the Flatwater Fracas) — I wish we would have performed better than we did — so we were hungry to get that one back. But we’ll see them again later in the year.”
Nonetheless, Hastings proved its hunger simply to wrestle when it took the mat Saturday.
Six Tigers went undefeated on the day, including Weidner, who shook up the 152-pound weight class.
Weidner pinned Ogallala’s Cameron Zink, who is the defending state champion and is ranked first in the class.
“That was a really big win for him,” Laux said. “Got out to an 11-1 lead and ended up pinning him in the second period. It was a really big win for us.”
Braiden Kort, the No. 1 wrestler at 126 pounds, remained unbeaten on the year. As did Jett Samuelson (160). Cameron Brumbaugh maintained his one-loss mark with a perfect day at 106 pounds, and Oaklyn Smith won all three of his matches, including a 2-1 decision over Northwest’s Joseph Stein.
Hunter Anderson, ranked fourth at 113 pounds, Markus Miller (132), Jeret Frerichs (170) and Blake Kile (145) each went 4-1 on the day.
“They just remain focused and — throughout all the duals we’ve wrestled this year — have come together as a team,” Laux said. “We’ve formed a really good bond and I feel like our culture is at a really good place right now.”