Hastings College on Thursday officially announced its 2022 inductees into the athletic hall of fame.
The class includes eight individuals and two teams.
Of individuals, one is not an athlete but the soundtrack behind many Broncos accomplishments through the past 23 years. That would be radio play-by-play Mike Will, the voice of the Broncos since 1999. Will is in the class for meritorious service in his coverage of football, basketball and baseball.
Joining Will in the Legacy Room inside Lynn Farrell Arena are the following, with biographies from the college’s communications staff attached:
Ladd Cochrane, class of 1958, was leading rusher on the 1954 football team with 821 yards rushing in nine games and was an all-NCC selection in 1954.
Jeff Faiman, class of 2001, held four Hastings College baseball records at the time of his graduation, including single season home runs (10), RBI’s (60), doubles (57) and career home runs (26). He was a first team all-conference selection and second team All-American in 2000.
Tamisha Rose-Osgood, class of 2006, was a two-time All-American in the 400-meter event for the Bronco track and field team. As of 2021, she ranked first all-time for the program in the 400-meter indoor and outdoor events. She is eighth in the 400-meter hurdles, seventh in the 600-meter indoor event, and ninth in the 200-meter indoor event.
Rebecca (Glisan) Hester, class of 2012, was a mainstay in the women’s soccer team’s national tournament run and was the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and ‘11. She was a firsts team All-GPAC selection in 2010 and 2011, a 2010 honorable mention All-American, 2011 second team All-American, and was selected to the 2010 NAIA All-Tournament team.
Gabriel Wickham, class of 2012, finished as a two-time track and field national champion in the weight throw in 2011 and ‘12. He set a national record and, as of 2021, ranks second in the indoor weight throw, third in the outdoor hammer throws and fifth in the javelin throw on the program’s board.
Cody Weber, class of 2012/2014 (MAT), was a three-time All-American in the indoor and outdoor weight, shot and hammer throws in 2010, ‘11 and ‘12. As of 2021, his program ranks include third in the indoor shot put, sixth in the outdoor shot put, fourth in the 35-pound weight throw, and seventh in the hammer throw.
Jessica (Carlson) Dyer, class of 2013, was the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2010 and selected as a two-time forward on the 2009 and ‘10 All-Conference teams. She also was a two-time honorable mention selection for the NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America team and a member of the Omaha World-Herald’s all-state women’s soccer team, which honors the state’s best players in the NAIA.
Also selected were the 2010 women’s soccer team, the national runner-up with a 17-5-3 record and 11-0-1 conference mark, and the 1971 men’s track and field team, which won both the Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference and District 11 championships.
See team rosters on the Tribune’s website.
Soccer team inductees: Tara (Anderson) Batey ‘13, Jessie (Barton) Bennett ‘13, Sara Berens ‘12, Sara (Wenzl) Bottorff ‘12, Amanda Buttner ‘14, Destiny (Thielfoldt) Carle ‘14, Lauren Charles ‘15, Jessica (Carlson) Dyer ‘13, Shannon (Buttner) Harmon ‘13, Rebecca (Glisan) Hester ‘12, Davonne Holland ‘13, Amanda (Strudthoff) Hotovy ‘13, Rachel (Wenzl) Knoble ‘14, Amanda (Olson) Knoll ‘14, Esmeralda Lacayo ‘13, Mary (Hronek) Loftis ‘13, Lauren (Slaughter) Mafnas ‘12, Shannon (Mullen) Becker ‘13, Tenaya (Howsden) Nuttelman ‘12, McKensie Peterson ‘13, Maddie (Michalek) Poteat ‘14, Megan Rerucha ‘12, Alex (Bechtle) Reznicek ‘14, Jenn (Lerner) Thomas ‘14, Brittany Toth ‘15, Margaret (Humphries) Whipple ‘13, Lindsey Wickman ‘14, Taylor (Voycheske) Willard ‘13 and Megan (Kriefels) Zuerlein ‘11. The team was coached by Ted Flogaites and assistants Kyle Smith ‘11 and Stacey (Zelasney) Smith ‘09.
Members of the track team: Harry Bartling ‘74, Kurt Bell ‘74, Dave Biehl ‘73, Bob Bowen ‘73, Ken Bowling ‘71, Alex Brown ‘73, Rick Carr ‘72, Dennis Coleman ‘73, Joe Curcio ‘74, George Davis ‘74, Bill Dean ‘72, Benjamin DeBord ‘74, Bennie Desmond ‘74, John Duncan ‘74, Tom Dunlap ‘74, Dale Formander ‘73, Dave Fuller ‘71, Steve Gealy ‘74, Jim Gessford ‘73, Bill Goble ‘74, Ryan Hawley ‘74, Jim Holechek ‘74, James Husband ‘74, Steve Hyde ‘75, Jon Jezek ‘74, Bill Johnson ‘72, Nelse Jones ‘72, Bob Kohl ‘72, Mike Korth ‘74, Tom Lewis ‘76, David Lipovsky ‘74, Steve Lyster ‘74, Les Marsh ‘72, Mark Mathews ‘74, Dick Metz ‘72, Mark McCarraher ‘74, Raleigh Nott ‘74, Monty Ogard ‘73, Ted Pankonin ‘74, Harold Pearce ‘72, James Petersen ‘72, Dave Ptak ‘72, Larry Schwabauer ‘73, Neal Sergeant ‘73, Scott Shelburne ‘72, Mike Sitorius ‘74, Rick Van Deusen ‘74, Richard Waldron ‘74, Dan Wassenberg ‘71, George Watson ‘71, Lee Wigert ‘74, William Wood ‘74, Butch Klein and Karl Schafer. The team was coached by Jerry Bean and assisted by Ken Meyers ‘70, Nate Stineman ‘71 and Greg Uhrmacher ‘71.