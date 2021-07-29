Eight individuals and one team are among the 32nd class to join the Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame.
The Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1989 to honor and preserve the memory of athletes, teams, coaches and those who have contributed meritorious service to Hastings College and its athletic programs.
A celebration to honor recipients will be during Homecoming Weekend on Saturday, September 18. A social hour at Kiewit Gymnasium on campus will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and may be purchased at hastings.edu/homecoming or by contacting the Hastings College alumni office.
The 32nd Hastings College Athletic Hall of Fame class includes:
-Bob Squires ‘76 of Fairfield, Nebraska, for Football
-Rod Schultz ‘76 of Westfield, Indiana, for Football
-Rob Spykstra ‘87 of Whitmore Lake, Michigan, for Track and Field
-Bob Yoswa ‘88 of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for Men’s Golf
-Shawn Bennett ‘99 of Lincoln, Nebraska, for Football
-Ryan Karr ‘02 of Bellevue, Nebraska, for Football/Track and Field
-Kendra Schwein ‘13 of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for Volleyball
-Jody Schakat of Juniata, Nebraska, for Meritorious Service
-1970 Football Team, which posted a 7-1 season record and was ranked in the top 20 in the NAIA
Inductee biographies (subhed)
Bob Squires was a standout wide receiver who ranked among the NAIA Division II leading receivers, scoring 12 touchdowns and 72 of the team’s points during his junior year. He was a two-time All-NIAC and All-District selection in 1974 and 1975, a two-time All-American Honorable Mention selection, and was drafted as a tight end in the 11th round of the NFL pro draft by the Kansas City Chiefs.
Rod Schultz held the Bronco quarterback post for four seasons and finished his career as the most prolific passer in Nebraska state college history with 4,887 passing yards and 48 touchdown passes. He ranked second among the top throwers in the NIAC Conference and NAIA District II and was unanimously chosen for both all-star squads, while also being named twice to the Omaha World-Herald’s state college all-star club; he was also named the Lincoln Journal-Star’s All-State Quarterback.
Rob Spykstra set a school record in the 880-meter run in the 1987 NAIA National Track and Field competition; his time of 1.51.60 is one of the longest held records at Hastings College to this day. Spykstra ranks third on the all-time list in the 1500-meter run with a time of 3.56.4 and anchored the sprint medley relay team to a school record time of 3.21.94, a record which still stands today.
Bob Yoswa was a participant in three National Golf Tournaments and captured the District 11 Championship in 1985 and 1987.
Shawn Bennett picked up All-Conference selection honors, being selected to the Second Team in 1994 and First Team in 1995. A First Team All-American in 1995, Bennett was a member of the 1995 Conference Championship team, which finished the season with a 7-2-1 record.
Ryan Karr is a four-time GPAC Champion and has held both school and conference records in the javelin throw. He ranked first in the javelin throw and 10th in the indoor pole vault and was an All-American selection for the javelin throw in 2000. On the gridiron, Karr was a two-time GPAC First Team selection, ranking second all-time in tackles with 280 and fourth all-time in interceptions with 12.
Kendra Schwein provided a strong showing throughout her career as a Bronco volleyball player, ranking second in career kills. She was a three-time All-GPAC First Team selection and an All-GPAC Second Team selection, while also being honored as a two-time AVCA All-Region selection. During her senior campaign, Schwein was a First Team All-American and was named the 2012 GPAC Player of the Year and the 2012 AVCA Region Player of the Year.
Jody Schakat’s career at Hastings College spans nearly four decades and numerous departments. Her first position was in the college’s admissions office; after two years away, she returned to work in the business and economics, education, math, political science and history departments until 1989, when she worked as an administrative assistant in Career Services, a position she served in until 2001 when she took the administrative assistant position in the college’s Athletic Department. Her warm smile and positive attitude impacted hundreds, if not thousands of students, student-athletes and coaches, and her unwavering support of Bronco Athletics is unmatched. Schakat retired on May 14, 2021.
The 1970 Football Team posted a 7-1 season record, ranked first in the conference in rushing and total defense, and ranked in the top 20 in the NAIA. Members of the team include Jim Agena ‘72, Alan Anderson ‘71, Dennis Bauder ‘71, Dave Beck ‘72, Gary Bendinger ‘72, Bob Bowen ‘73, Jay Bruce ‘73, Bill Christopherson ‘72, Joe Citta ‘73, Joe Curcio ‘74, George Davis ‘74, Jim Dunn ‘73, Dave Evans ‘73, Gary Filipi ‘74, Donnie Garcia ‘74, Jim Gessford ‘73, Ken Gruszecki ‘72, Ryan Hawley ‘74, Roger Herring ‘71, Ray Hoefer ‘74, Greg Holoch ‘74, Nelse Jones ‘72, Jim Jorgensen ‘73, Tom Jurkiewicz ‘72, Dave Kelly ‘74, Mitch Klein ‘72, Scott Koch ‘71, Bob Kohl ‘71, Dale Larkins ‘72, Tom Lewis ‘76, David Lipovsky ‘74, Dick Metz ‘72, John Mitchell, Jerry Nott ‘71, Monty Ogard ‘73, Lennie Ormsby ‘74, Fred Petito ‘74, John Rihn ‘72, Rusty Ruppert ‘71, Dale Schmidt ‘74, Nate Stineman ‘71, Al Tohill ‘74, Greg Uhrmacher ‘71, George Watson ‘71, Doug Weber ‘74, Harold Wegner ‘75, Dave Wehner, and Roger Woelke. The team was coached by Jim Frazier and assistants Wendell Maupin and Jerry Bean.