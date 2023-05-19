HC scoreboard finished.jpg
Hastings College installed new scoreboards last week as part of a $5 million insurance claim settlement the school received in the wake of the severe May 2022 storm. 

 Courtesy Hastings College Athletics

Hail, hail the scoreboard's here.

An upgraded, fully digital scoreboard virtually identical to the one in use in Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena has been installed at Lloyd Wilson Field to replace the outdated video model scoreboard damaged by hail in May of 2022, college officials confirmed this week.

