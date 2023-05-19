Hail, hail the scoreboard's here.
An upgraded, fully digital scoreboard virtually identical to the one in use in Hastings College's Lynn Farrell Arena has been installed at Lloyd Wilson Field to replace the outdated video model scoreboard damaged by hail in May of 2022, college officials confirmed this week.
Equipped with such features as instant replay capacity and permanent signage display capabilities, the ScoreVision brand scoreboard is slated to be fully operational by mid-June, said HC athletic director Chris Clements.
Its addition is part of a $5 million insurance claim settlement the college received in the wake of the severe May 2022 storm that wrought significant damage across the campus, said Brian Hessler, deputy Title 1X coordinator director of operations.
"They inspected it for damage and deemed that to repair it to current conditions was going to cost too much," Clements said. "Basically, they wrote it off so we were able to get the upgrade as a straight-up swap without it costing us more."
Fans can expect the 22-foot high and 34.6-foot wide scoreboard to enhance their spectating experience, Clements said. Lloyd Wilson field serves as the home field for Bronco football and soccer games and is further utilized by area high school programs and other HC athletic programs for conditioning and practices.
The field's surface was replaced with high-end Vertex Core turf last May.
Having already established a favorable relationship with ScoreVision smoothed the replacement process once bids on the project were received, Clements said.
"We've had the ScoreVision board in our arena the last six years, so we already knew how this product worked," he said. " Obviously, that made it a lot easier. We basically went from a smaller video board to a 100% full-digital scoreboard.
"With digital everything, we can have regular signage on the bottom, more instant replays, full-screen commercials, and stats and scores during the game. The whole thing is 100 percent customizable, from where we put our first down markers and scores to the size of our replay board."
Plans are in the works to add an academic course on how to run the scoreboard to the school curriculum, Clements said.
"It will be like a ScoreVision Academy to teach students how to use the resources," he said." It will be great to provide that big school professional experience at Hastings College."