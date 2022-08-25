Hastings College now officially has 24 varsity sports. The latest of those takes place, mostly, in a virtual world.
Announced Thursday afternoon, the school has elevated its Esports program as a varsity sport. During the 12 months prior, Esports was only a club sport.
Elevating Esports to varsity status was part of the plan when the college launched it, said head coach Andy Chase.
Last season served as a gauge of overall interest and feedback, on part of the college, was positive enough for the advancement.
The program kicked off with a boom as three of its four teams qualified for the playoffs. The school’s “Overwatch,” “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” and “Rocket League” teams all reached the postseason while competing in the National Esports Collegiate Conference.
And it’ll now have more spots to offer as an expansion of the gaming lineup brings in the popular “League of Legends,” a multiplayer battle arena game.
HC esports bloomed from 21 participants a year ago to nearly 40 students in 2022.
That includes eight players who are now receiving an esport scholarship — the most notable change in becoming a varsity sport.
Chase said the program’s promotion does not have it fall under the umbrella of the athletic department. It is overseen by Mike Howie, HC’s director of marketing.
Scholarships won’t be deducted from the athletic budget, either.
The team moved into a new esports-specific arena in the Gray Center on campus, with the number of Lenovo Legion computer setups more than doubling from 10 to 22.
“Having 22 setups will help us facilitate better practices, with multiple teams being able to use the space at the same time,” said Chase. “This also means we’ll be able to have multiple teams competing at the same time, allowing us to run an overall more efficient program and host tournaments for high school teams.”
Esports in the college ranks has experienced significant growth over the last year, from 153 colleges and universities participating in the NECC last year to 250 this year. In the fall of 2020, just 36 schools were members of the NECC.
“We are thrilled to hear the news about the Hastings esports program transitioning from a club program to a varsity sport on campus,” said Jacob VanRyn, NECC commissioner. “They are building something special at Hastings, and to see the support from campus leadership is awesome.”
HC streams its matches on Twitch through a broadcast room in an old editing bay also inside the Gray Center.
“I am incredibly excited and proud of what we are building here,” Chase said. “The support throughout the college and community has been heartwarming. We’ve grown in every aspect after a great first season, and continue to have high expectations for our team.”
The Broncos intend to be full members of the NECC, as well as sponsor the Nebraska Schools Esports Association (NSeSA). The NSeSA is the high school competition level in Nebraska that included 53 high schools in the spring.