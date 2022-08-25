Esports_22w.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College announced Thursday that its Esports team is now recognized as a varsity sport, the school's 24th. Esports began as a club sport last school year.

 Courtesy Hastings College

Hastings College now officially has 24 varsity sports. The latest of those takes place, mostly, in a virtual world.

Announced Thursday afternoon, the school has elevated its Esports program as a varsity sport. During the 12 months prior, Esports was only a club sport.

0
0
0
0
0