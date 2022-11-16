On paper, the Hastings College football team ended its winning season on a losing note, stumbling in its final two games against Dordt on the road Nov. 5, and Northwestern at home Saturday.
Yet for what all intents and purposes seemed like a one-sided defeat at the hands of the No. 3 Red Raiders (9-1), Bronco head coach Matt Franzen was adamant the game was actually much more closely contested than the numbers suggested. The reason that matters to him and the team is that the season was by and large a triumph for the program, having registered five more wins than it had during its previous season.
And though losing by a substantial margin wasn't the way they would have liked to cap their 7-4 season, Franzen thinks the Broncos' actual execution during the loss to Northwestern was far better than the final margin ultimately revealed.
"We really felt like we were right with them the whole game," Franzen said. "While the scoreboard didn't indicate that, and to somebody who didn't see the game it probably felt like a blowout, we were really just a couple inches away on every play.
"With a team as good as Northwestern, if you make one little mistake, they make you pay for it. A second quarter fumble was returned for a touchdown, and most of our little mistakes were amplified into big plays. Otherwise, it felt like we really competed hard with them."
That the Broncos competed at a much higher level this year than last is hardly disputable. Utilizing a high octane, pass-heavy offense brought by former Southern Oregon offensive coordinator Ken Fasnacht, the Broncos showed glimpses of explosiveness all season long behind senior quarterback John Zamora.
Leading an offense that averaged 21.4 points and 283 total yards per game, the Bronco signal caller recorded 170 yards per game through the air, which included a season-best three-touchdown game with 176 yards passing in a 45-20 win over Mount Marty on Sept. 10.
"I really like it," Franzen said of Fasnacht's offensive scheme. "This year, we were able to make some big plays, but it wasn't something we necessary sustained from drive to drive, quarter to quarter. I think as we start recruiting more specifically for this style of offense next year, that will really give us a chance to showcase what we can do.
"It's a big play offense, and that's what we'd talked about, even before the season started. It's going to be a matter of finding the right players to show how explosive it can be."
Defensively, the Broncos were particularly tough against the run, yielding just 117.2 yards per game on the ground. Their 28-0 road shutout of Trinity International on opening day Aug. 28 was the school's first shutout recorded since 2011.
"We did a good job all season of defending the run," Franzen said. "If you can go in with a solid ground defense and make the other team one-dimensional, that gives you a chance to win every game. When you can sustain that sound run defense, it becomes part of your culture. Hopefully that culture and reputation will carry on into next year's team.
"All in all, I think we made a lot of progress. Coming into this year, we knew it was going to be a rebuilding year, and in the midst of that process we had a whole lot of success. We really planted the seeds for hopefully an even brighter future as we look to take the program to the next level next season."
Demonstrative of just how much the Broncos improved this season, eight players were acknowledged as outstanding GPAC performers, compared with four last year.
Players recognized for their stellar play this season were: junior Laython Shaw, first team defensive lineman; freshman Antoine Murphy, first team kick returner; senior Tanner Cornell, second team offensive line; senior Brett Simonsen, second team running back; senor Koby Brandenburg, second team defensive secondary; sophomore Garrett Esch, second team punt returner; sophomore Kaden Eger, honorable mention, linebacker; and junior Ugochukwu "Harrison" Udeh, honorable mention, defensive lineman.
"Obviously we made some pretty good progress," Franzen said. "We're fairly represented. Getting eight on there is good."