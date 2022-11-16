On paper, the Hastings College football team ended its winning season on a losing note, stumbling in its final two games against Dordt on the road Nov. 5, and Northwestern at home Saturday.

Yet for what all intents and purposes seemed like a one-sided defeat at the hands of the No. 3 Red Raiders (9-1), Bronco head coach Matt Franzen was adamant the game was actually much more closely contested than the numbers suggested. The reason that matters to him and the team is that the season was by and large a triumph for the program, having registered five more wins than it had during its previous season.

