Hastings College's men's wrestling program might be at a peak right now, considering the Broncos had their first-ever national finalist and runner-up last season.
They did that much without a head coach.
Finally, though, the college has hired one.
Trey Heckadon will be the next man to take the program over, the school announced Wednesday.
"I was excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Heckadon said. “I believe (Hastings College athletic director B.J. Pumroy) and I share a similar vision for what this program can be. Very much looking forward to the opportunity to work with BJ and alongside the great staff at Hastings."
Heckadon comes from Hiram College, a NCAA Division III program in Hiram, Ohio, where he spent the last two years as an assistant coach.
"Trey Heckadon has shown impactful leadership as both a coach and in his time as a student-athlete,” Hastings College's athletic director B.J. Pumroy said in a release. “During the search process, he impressed the campus with his well-designed plan and purpose of what he intends our wrestling program to stand for and become.”
Heckadon was a two-time national qualifier for Graceland University while earning leadership recognition through the school's student-athlete advisory committee.
He also spent time on the sidelines as a youth coach for the Yellow Jacket Wrestling Club.
"Trey is following the progressions of being a leader as a student athlete, becoming an assistant coach and now has a program of his own,” said Pumroy. “His vision of committing to the whole person as well as the student-athlete has been defined by his experiences. His success on the mat will bring a connection to our men’s wrestling team.”
Heckadon was hired at Hiram in 2020 and was tasked with helping start the men’s wrestling program there. One of his main points of emphasis, he said, was recruiting during the first year, where he helped secure 11 new recruits — including 10 freshmen — for the startup.
While Hastings is an established program, Heckadon hopes to set a new culture.
“We are going to cultivate a family-first environment that will help our student-athletes maximize their abilities in competition as well as in the classroom,” Heckadon said. “We are going to put a product on the mat that Bronco Nation can be proud of and excited about while getting our student-athletes across the graduation stage and prepared to be successful long after wrestling.
"I look forward to taking this journey as a family."