Josh Sodorff didn't have to go far for his first job out of college. The 2022 Hastings College graduate is staying at his alma mater to coach the men's and women's tennis teams, the school announced Thursday.
“I was so happy, I knew from the moment I stepped on campus my freshman year I wanted to coach here,” Sodorff said. “This is honestly a dream come true; I love this college and I’m so excited to work with the amazing people in this community."
A native of St. George, Utah, Sodorff spent the past four years playing for the HC men’s tennis team. In 2021, he earned first team honors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. As a sophomore, he garnered honorable mention All-Conference honors at No. 3 doubles.
During his education, Sodorff pursued a degree in exercise science and worked closely with the school's Human Performance program. He helped to construct work out plans focusing on rehabilitation and injury prevention.
"Quite frankly, I was impressed with Josh’s passion for the game and his love of Hastings College," HC's lifetime sports director Ron Hergott said in a statement.
"I don’t look at his lack of head coaching experience as a negative; I look at Josh as a young man who has an unbelievable love of the game of tennis, wanting to share his exuberance with like minded recruits. I believe that Josh will be able to share his vision and build back the tennis program to its championship level. “
Sodorff was part of the 2018 GPAC regular season and tournament champion Broncos.
“My plan is to rebuild the program through a solid recruiting platform in the Midwest,” Sodorff said. “Also to reimplement the successful coaching styles from previous coaches and bring back the program to its former glory.”