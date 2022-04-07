Two weeks later and Hastings College coach Joel Schipper is still in awe.
Eleven innings pitched, 21 strikeouts.
Those were the numbers attached to Gyeongju Kim’s March 26 stat line while pitching for Dordt University against the Broncos.
“I have never seen anything like that in my life,” said Schipper, who watched the South Korean deal from the top step at Duncan Field. “That was one of the most incredible performances I’ve ever seen: 11 straight innings, over 130 pitches. Kim was lights out. That was the best I’ve ever been around. That was something to watch.”
Those words coming from the losing coach, whose team fell 3-1 in the game.
Hastings’ only run scored on a Dordt error early in the ballgame. The Broncos notched three hits off Kim, who struck out the first six batters he faced and retired 11 in a row at one point.
“Obviously we wish our result could have been a little bit better,” Schipper said, “but he was a lockdown arm and he is going to be up for pitcher of the year and some of those awards at the end of the year. He’s an incredible player.”
And running into Kim at his best — ever? — was just one of many examples this season of the Broncos’ hard luck on the baseball diamond.
They’re 4-24 heading into a stretch of eight straight home games across the next two weekends.
About the only number favoring them at this point is the ratio of home to road games to end the season (10-6).
That and maybe the .959 fielding percentage the Broncos carry on defense.
“That’s one thing that’s stood out,” said Schipper, whose team hosts Dakota Wesleyan for four games this Saturday and Sunday. “Our defense has been really good and guys are just making the routine plays and that’s kind of what we’ve been preaching all year.”
It’s one thing, too, that, often, you can point to as particularly an area of concern when a team’s record looks like Hastings’ does.
But the Broncos don’t fall into that narrative.
“Without that defensive part, I don’t think we’d even be in some of these games,” Schipper said.
The pitching staff deserves some credit, too. It totes around a 6.41 earned run average, but that’ll happen with the by-committee approach it rolls out.
“Obviously we’ve called on some guys in some tough situations and they’ve really been able to have some damage control and limit some runs,” Schipper said. “That’s really kept us in it, as well.”
What hasn’t, though, is relatively key in winning baseball games. The Broncos have a .214 team batting average for the season. It shrivels down to .183 against Great Plains Athletic Conference competition.
Hastings is winless in the GPAC at 0-12 and is the only team in the conference to not have scored at least 100 runs this season.
The offense is averaging 3.5 runs per outing and strikes out the second-most of any of the 11 teams.
“We just haven’t played a complete game,” Schipper said. “We’re kind of lacking that key hit in that key spot.”
All facets showing out the same, pulling equal weight; that’s all “Schip” wants to see to conclude his first season leading the Broncos.
“Just compete until the end and play one full game at a time” he said. “We’ve played a ton of freshmen and they’ve played in spots I don’t think a lot of freshmen normally are in... Big picture that’s going to pay off big time as we move forward.”
Remaining schedule (all games doubleheaders): April 9-10, Dakota Wesleyan 1 p.m.; 14, Midland 3 p.m.; 15, Mount Marty 4 p.m.; 23, at Doane 1 p.m.; 24, Doane 1 p.m.; 29, at Morningside 4 p.m; 30, at Morningside 1 p.m.