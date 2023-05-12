Adam Maser has long wanted to recognize the Hastings College student-athletes he serves as Assistant Athletic Director, Media Relations.
“We just do not recognize our student-athletes like we should,” Maser said.
But for a number of years, Maser has been virtually running a one-man show in the sports information department.
So when Chris Clements returned to Hastings this fall from his brief stint as women’s soccer coach at Minot State (N.D.) University to take over as the Broncos athletic director, the two helped bring the idea of an end-of-year awards ceremony to life.
With the athletic department’s hiring of Ashley Malloy in the role of marketing and game day promotions, the pieces were finally in place for what was presented Thursday night at the Hastings City Auditorium as the BESPY Awards.
The event, named after ESPN’s annual sports awards ceremony, was organized in conjunction with the Association of Student Athletes (ASA), with members of ASA voting on and presenting a number of the awards.
Upon his return, Clements said Minot State’s awards ceremony was well-received across campus and the community. He was determined to produce similar feeling in the place he previously coached a number of successful women’s soccer teams.
“It was successful at Minot, why can’t it be successful here?” Maser said.
By all accounts, it was designed to be a “crimson” carpet event where student-athletes dress up and enjoy the camaraderie of the small college experience.
Award winners were called on stage to receive transparent plaques with the name of the award and year inscribed on them. They were also given certificates for any All-Conference or NAIA All-American honors garnered during the year.
Teams were recognized as groups during the ceremony.
“We wanted the award to be unique,” Maser said. “We wanted it to be like and ESPY.”
The athletic department tried to host a similar event last spring but it lacked “pizzazz,” Maser said.
“This year it turned out to be a bigger event than expected, and from immediate feedback, the student-athletes loved it.”
Individual awards
Female Rookie of the Year — Megan Lampe of Tolbert, Netherlands, women’s soccer.
- Given to a female student-athlete who competed in her first season as a Hastings College Bronco and was an integral part of her program’s success.
Male Rookie of the Year — Reggie Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska, men’s basketball.
- Given to a male student-athlete who competed in his first season as a Hastings College Bronco and was an integral part of his program’s success.
Female Senior of the Year — Sydney Schelkopf of Geneva, Nebraska, softball.
- Presented to a female student-athlete who completed her senior season during the 2022-23 year. This student-athlete was a standout for their program and contributed to their program’s success throughout the year.
Male Senior of the Year — Brendan Dally of Johannesburg, South Africa, men’s soccer.
- Presented to a male student-athlete who completed his senior season during the 2022-23 year. This student-athlete was a standout for their program and contributed to their program’s success throughout the year.
Supporter of the Year — Gerald Pena of Kansas City, Kansas, graduate assistant.
- Given to an individual who consistently supports Bronco athletics, whether with attendance at events, monetary donations, academic support or mentoring of student-athletes.
Male Scholar Athlete of the Year — Lance High of Sanford, Florida, men’s bowling.
- Given to the male student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA of those eligible for graduation.
Female Scholar Athlete of the Year — (tie) Shelby Schroeder of Ravenna, Nebraska, women’s golf; Emma Severson of Hickman, Nebraska, women’s golf; Sam Worthington of Perrie, Kansas, women’s tennis.
- Given to the female student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA of those eligible for graduation.
Female Athlete of the Year — Miriam Miller of Wilton, Nebraska, women’s volleyball and women’s basketball.
- Given to a student-athlete who has been an integral part of their program’s success during the year. This BESPY is based on athletic ability and direct individual impact on their program.
Male Athlete of the Year — Reggie Thomas of Omaha, Nebraska, men’s basketball.
- Given to a student-athlete who has been an integral part of their program’s success during the year. This BESPY is based on athletic ability and direct individual impact on their program.
Female Bronco Athlete of the Year — Allie Bauer of Elm Creek, Nebraska, women’s basketball.
- Awarded to a female student-athlete who has embodied everything it means to be a Bronco. Recipients exhibit sportsmanship, dedication to their athletic performance and academic excellence and active community engagement.
Male Bronco Athlete of the Year — Tyler Seeley of Parker, Colorado, men’s bowling.
- Awarded to the male student-athlete who has embodied everything it means to be a Bronco. Recipients exhibit sportsmanship, dedication to their athletic performance and academic excellence and active community engagement.
Coach of the Year — Cole Poppen, head coach, men’s soccer.
- Awarded to a coach who has gone above and beyond to ensure the success of their student-athletes both in and out of competition. This BESPY can be awarded to any coach who interacts with student-athletes.
Team awards
Comeback Team of the Year — Football.
- Awarded to the team that has the biggest increase in success, whether that be compared to last season or a mid-season turnaround for this year.
Highlight/Play of the Year — Volleyball, last point at home vs No. 1 Midland.
- Awarded for a singular moment during competition that was the most remarkable, compelling or entertaining during the year.
Best Celebration — Volleyball, beating No. 1 Midland at home.
- Given to the team or individual who had an exciting, entertaining or unique celebration during a single moment during the year.
Female Team of the Year — Women’s Soccer.
- Given to the women’s team that has the most athletic success during competition throughout the 2022-23 season.
Male Team of the Year — Men’s Soccer
- . Given to the men’s team that has the most athletic success during competition throughout the 2022-23 season.
- S
cholar Team of the Year — Women’s Golf
- . Presented to the team with the highest cumulative team GPA for the 2022-23 academic year.
Bronco Athletic Cup — Men’s Basketball. Awarded to the athletic program that has continually represented what it means to be a Bronco throughout the year. This program has shown pride in being Broncos by exhibiting excellent sportsmanship, remaining dedicated to their performance in both academics and athletics, continually working to make a difference in the Hastings community and their constant support of other programs.