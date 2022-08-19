WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Judging by her team's warm ups Friday morning, Hastings College volleyball coach Alex Allard wouldn't have picked her Broncos to win two matches.
But they did just that to conclude the Chick-Fil-A Classic hosted in Florida by Keiser University.
The Broncos knocked off preseason No. 20 Columbia College (Missouri) and Cumberland University (Tennessee), both in four sets, to improve to 3-1 on the season.
Hastings split its first two matches Thursday, beating Trinity Christian College (Illinois) before falling against Columbia International (South Carolina).
In Friday's opener — a 25-17, 25-23, 13-25, 25-23 win over Columbia College — Hastings looked exactly opposite of how it warmed up, Allard said.
The Broncos took the floor in a sluggish manner with a perennial national power across the net. Allard noted after Thursday's competitions the nerves she, as a coach, possessed as Columbia's first opponent of the season.
"The biggest team we were worried about was Columbia," she said.
And the Cougars had the chance to watch the Broncos on Thursday, while Hastings went into their Friday match blind.
"They were in the stands (Thursday) scouting us," Allard said.
But if Columbia paid attention to Friday's pregame, the Cougars were probably surprised at the Hastings College team that took the court and left with the victory.
"We were so bad in warm ups," Allard said with a laugh."(Assistant coach Sina Nu'u) and I looked at each other and said: 'This is either going to be a long day, or it's going to be quick. One of the two.' We were a little nervous just based off what the girls looked like."
The jitters quickly subsided. The Broncos dominated the opening game to set the tone for the match. HC hit .300 while Columbia finished in the negative.
"They just knew what the task was ahead of them," Allard said.
The Cougars didn't get above .100 until the third set, which they commanded 25-13 while hitting .536. They ended the match with a .214 attacking percentage and four hitters in double figures.
But it wasn't enough to out-duel Hastings, which closed with a .224 (50 kills on 147 attempts with 17 errors) and received kills from seven hitters.
"Our defense has been pretty good (through four matches)," Allard said. "We're getting a lot of block touches... It may not show up in the box score, but just the amount of times our block slows down the ball and gives us the opportunity to dig it and transition was one of the more impressive things from this morning's game."
Hastings had nine blocks, none credited as solos. Rachel Hefta had a team-best eight block assists. Majesta Valasek registered a team-high 11 kills.
Valasek terminated 15 times in the Broncos' 25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-23 win over Cumberland later Friday.
She trailed only freshman Bri Lemke, who found the floor 16 times for an easy career high.
"She was even playing all the way around today," Allard said of Lemke. "To not only be a freshman and be a huge contributor offensively, I think it's very impressive that she was playing back row, too. She was great off the bench yesterday, but today she was just explosive."
Games behind them, the Broncos can now enjoy their Saturday at the beach before a travel day back to Hastings Sunday.
The schedule resumes Friday at Lynn Farrell Arena.
No. 20 Columbia......................17 23 25 23
Hastings College......................25 25 13 25
Columbia College (kills-aces-blocks)
Danielle Prior 0-0-1, Sude Gundogan 13-1-0, Luisa Ferreira 5-3-1/2, Ellie Rockets 12-2-0, Abby Massengill 11-0-0, Magdalena Bostal 10-0-1 1/2, Vanessa Cantoni 0-0-0, Camila Espejo 0-0-0, Kate Pani 0-0-0, Beyza Bektaoglu 0-0-0, Olivia Skipworth 0-0-0, Raven Buckley 0-1-0, Mary Henry 0-0-0, Gwendolyn Marino 7-0-3. Totals: 58-7-6.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 7-0-1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-1-0, Peyton Roper 8-0-1/2, Marlee Taylor 4-0-1/2, Makenna Asher 7-1-2, Rachel Hefta 5-0-4, Dacey Sealey 0-0-0, Miriam Miller 0-3-0, Majesta Valasek 11-0-1 1/2, Sophie Stevens 0-2-0, Lauren Dirks 0-0-0, Bri Lemke 8-0-0. Totals: 50-7-9.
Assists: CC 55 (Ferreira 45, Espejo 7, Rockers 2, Buckley 1); HC 48 (Asher 39, Stevens 3, Lovitt 3, Miller 2, Sealey 1). Digs: CC 70 (Ferreira 24); HC 58 (Asher, Miller 16).
Cumberland...............................20 20 25 23
Hastings College (3-1).................25 25 22 25
Cumberland (kills-aces-blocks)
Isabella Curcio 8-0-1/2, Elaine Shaneyfelt 0-2-0, Lauren Galvan 8-0-1/2, Sydeny Pearce 0-0-0, Kennedy Pugh 1-0-0, Hazel Konkel 4-0-2 1/2, Nicole Bott 0-0-0, Laci Reese 3-0-0, Layla Wandel 4-0-0, Shea Moore 0-1-0, Victoria Johnson 6-0-1, Luciana Arena 2-0-1, Harlee Kate Reid 13-0-1/2, Maddie Perez 0-0-0, Bianca Rodriguez 0-0-0. Totals: 49-3-6.
Hastings College (kills-aces-blocks)
Amani Monroe 4-0-1 1/2, Ava Lovitt 0-2-0, Dacey Sealey 0-1-0, Miriam Miller 1-0-0, Majesta Valasek 15-1-1/2, Sophie Stevens 0-0-0, Peyton Roper 9-0-0, Makenna Asher 5-1-2 1/2, Bri Lemke 16-1-1/2, Rachel Hefta 4-0-4. Totals: 54-6-9.
Assists: CU 46 (Rodriguez 24, Bott 17, Moore 5); HC 49 (Asher 37, Miller 6, Lovitt 4, Stevens 1, Hefta 1). Digs: CU 64 (Moore 22); HC 59 (Miller 21).