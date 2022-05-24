If it’s good enough to cover Memorial Field, it is certainly the appropriate choice to cover the football and soccer field of Lloyd Wilson Field in the Tom Osborne Athletic Complex at Hastings College.
Such was the consensus of B.J. Pumroy, HC athletic director, and Adam Maser, HC sports information director, as they discussed the high-end field turf being installed this month by Mammoth Sports Construction to replace the well-worn turf that stretched three years beyond its expected life span of eight years.
Carrying a price tag of roughly $600,000, the nearly 95,000-square-foot project featuring Vertex Core turf is being heralded by college officials as an investment in its athletic programs, affording HC athletes a premium playing surface upon which to showcase their respective skill sets.
Though used primarily as home field for Bronco football and soccer games, the field supports athletes from HC’s other athletic programs also, providing a place for them to practice and condition in preparation for their respective competition.
“We’re bringing in the best of the best,” Maser said of Kansas-based Mammoth. “If the University of Nebraska is going to trust them to put this turf on their field, we’re certainly going to trust them.”
The Huskers replaced their playing surface this spring.
Funded by a handful of local sponsors, the new playing surface carries a 10-year warranty and is expected to elevate peak athletic performances going forward.
In addition to fulfilling the need for an upgraded surface, the new installation — which is slated to be completed by June 20 — sends a message to those suiting up for the upcoming football season that the college is committed to providing the program with the tools necessary for success.
That commitment falls in line with the signing of highly regarded coaches Matt Franzen and Ken Fasnacht.
Franzen, who rejoined the Bronco staff in 2020, posted a 65-49 record during his 10-year career as head coach at Doane College. Fasnacht, who helped Southern Oregon University to its first national championship in 2014, will look to ignite the Broncos’ offense using his high-powered offensive game plan.
Pumroy said the new surface will provide peace of mind to those charged with keeping the field maintained. Though there are still steps necessary to keep the surface game-ready, the turf is far easier to maintain than natural grass, with watering, mowing and striping of the surface eliminated from the equation.
“There is still some maintenance, but it’s nowhere close to what you have to do to a grass field,” Pumroy said. “From a performance standpoint, you groom it about once a month when you’re using it. That should take care of things.”
Advances in technology and materials have made playing on artificial surface the standard at most colleges today, with softer landings and better traction among the improvements made through the years.
“They play very similarly, if not better for our climate, then grass fields,” Pumroy said. “It’s a completely different product than it was back in the 1970s. Artificial surface gives you less injuries than a grass field.”