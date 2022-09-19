Murphy run.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College running back Antoine Murphy pushes ahead for a few more yards against the Concordia defense during their game Saturday in Seward.

 Ben Meyer/Concordia Athletics

SEWARD — Matt Franzen was hesitant to use the word upset in describing Hastings College’s 21-17 come-from-behind victory over Concordia Saturday.

Maybe a year ago that would’ve still been the correct hindsight analysis.

Terry tackle.jpg
Buy Now

Hastings College’s Paxton Terry (42) attempts to take down Concordia running back Devin Ziegler (22) during their game Saturday in Seward. The Broncos won 21-17.
0
0
0
0
0