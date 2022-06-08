Hastings College announced Wednesday that athletic director B.J. Pumroy will not return next year and a search for a new person to fill that position will commence immediately.
Pumroy has been at HC since 2019, when he succeeded Patty Sitorius.
A native Iowan and Midwesterner at heart, Pumroy spent most of the last decade in the eastern part of the country. He was athletic director at Shepherd University in West Virginia and later St. Mary's Ryken preparatory academy outside of Washington, D.C.
Prior to that, he was in North Dakota as Valley City State's athletic director, and assistant AD and coach at his alma mater, Truman State.
The job at Hastings brought him closer to home.
"I thank Hastings College for my time here," Pumroy said in an email to the Tribune. "My cliche since I've been here is that I thank God for bringing me to Hastings College and joked why it took so long. I now say I thank God for bringing me to Hastings and I wonder what he has in store for me. I've worked 32 years in athletics and I guess it is time for a change.
"I'd like to thank all the coaches, administrators, student athletes, officials and fans that have been part of my journey so far. I wish them all the best in their futures."
During his tenure, Pumroy has been tasked with the hiring of multiple coaches, including, perhaps most notably, the new faces of the Bronco football and men's basketball programs.
He also hired men's and women's soccer coaches, as well as men's and women's wrestling, golf, tennis, bowling and baseball.
"All of us thank B.J. Pumroy for his service to Hastings College these past three years," Executive President Rich Lloyd stated in a release from the school. "He’s hired a number of talented coaches that will continue to carry Bronco athletics forward, and he successfully navigated our program during the past two years of the pandemic. All of us at the College wish B.J. well in his future endeavors."