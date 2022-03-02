Hastings College men’s and women’s track and field teams will be well represented at this year’s NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships March 3-5 in Brookings, South Dakota.
As for the women’s squad, the sky would appear to be its limit in terms of its possibilities. Only Indiana Tech, the No. 1 ranked team in the country, will have more athletes battling in the tournament.
Heading the pack of 20 is senior Lauren Tamayo, who was named the GPAC’s Outstanding Female Athlete after scoring 30 points for the Broncos and winning the high jump with a 5-foot, 7-¼ inch showing.
The GPAC champion in the heptathlon in 2021, she was Female Athlete of the Meet at the conference meet, winning the heptathlon with victories in the 100-meter hurdles, 4x100m relay and second place finish in the high jump.
Holder of the GPAC indoor meet record in the heptathlon high jump with a 1.68m mark, Tamayo earned All-American status in the heptathlon by finishing fourth with 4,773 points and holds the school record in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.11 seconds.
“Lauren is just a great athlete,” head coach Ryan Mahoney said. “She always comes on at the end. She’s big time.”
Teammates also vying for All-American honors include Kiara Anderson, who garnered the status in the weight throw in 2021 and is ranked in the top eight this season.
Also a top pick, Veronica Pinkerton was national runner-up in the 800 last season and was part of this year’s ranked 3,200 relay unit.
Nisa Thomas, an anchor on the 1,600 relay team, broke the school record three times this year in the 60m hurdles. Her win in the conference finals earned her Single Performance of the Meet honors.
Savannah Congrove will look to improve on her performance at nationals last year, where she finished 13th. She is currently ranked seventh in the mix.
“She’s made big improvements,” Mahoney said.
HC women recorded 15 top-three finishes at the indoor championships Feb. 18-19 at Doane University. Six were golds, including a pair by Daisy Maessner in the 60 (7.59 seconds) and triple jump (37 feet, 11 1/2 inches). Thomas won the 60m hurdles (8.60 seconds) and Wilson won the 200m run (25.81).
Despite the team’s No. 3 national ranking, Mahoney said it will take some kind of effort for the Broncos to nab a team trophy against what he calls the toughest competition around.
“It’s brutal,” he said. “The GPAC could go head-to-head with pretty much any NCAA Division II conference in the nation. I would love us to be top four and see the ladies get up on the podium and get a team trophy.
“Right now, I would say we’re supposed to come in about fifth. We need to outperform in a couple areas. I liked our performance at conference. We just need to turn it up another notch at nationals.”
The injury-laden men’s team will send five athletes to compete. Notably missing from the mix is senior Paul Plowcha, who qualified for the tournament but cannot compete due to a torn ACL and meniscus sustained one month before conference that required season-ending surgery.
Plowcha is expected to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and return to action next season, though it is unclear whether he’ll be ready in time for the next indoor season.
Those representing the Broncos at nationals are seniors Justin Villars (weight throw and shot put); Tyler Summers (weight throw); Cole Schmidt (long jump); Juba McClay Jr. (triple jump); and Lane Knisley (pole vault).
Of the lot, McClay Jr. may be the Broncos’ best hope for glory, Mahoney said.
After capturing his second straight GPAC title with a 48-feet, 4-inch showing, the defending national champion is currently ranked No. 4 entering the tournament.
“Juba is the big one,” Mahoney said. “We always expect big things from him.”
Schmidt, who won the GPAC long jump event with a leap of 22-9, has battled injuries this season but is certainly capable of achieving All American honors, Mahoney said.
“We always get something out of him,” he said. “He’s not favored to be All-American this year, but he’s been there before. He could pop a big jump.”
Both Villars and Summers figure to challenge for top honors at the tournament, Mahoney said. Both are ranked among the top eight throwers competing.
Villars is looking to bounce back from an injury that kept him out of the conference championships.
Knisley seems to match up well against this year’s field, though just how far he’ll soar is very much up in the air.
“Pole vault can be kind of a crapshoot come meet day,” Mahoney said. “Lane’s best is right around 15-feet, 3-inches. If he were able to match that, or make one more bar, he could squeeze in on the All-American medals.”
Women’s qualifiers
Weight throw: Kiara Anderson, junior; Jessa Eden, sophomore; Cassandra Pine, junior
3,000m race walk: Savannah Congrove, senior; Carley Davis, sophomore, Tristyn DiPentino, freshman
1,600m relay: Jayden Eby, senior; Madison Gerken, sophomore; Jilee Golus, freshman; Diana Kollars, freshman; Rhys Maxey, sophomore; Veronica Pinkerton, sophomore; Lauren Tamayo, senior; Nisa Thomas, sophomore; Julyah Wilson, senior
3,200m relay: Jayden Eby, senior; Madison Gerken, sophomore; Landry Hinkson, freshman; Veronica Pinkerton, sophomore; Shania Santos, freshman; Lauren Tamayo, senior; Cecilia Velarde, freshman
Distance medley: Madison Gerken, sophomore; Jilee Golus, freshman; Landry Hinkson, freshman; Diana Kollars, freshman; Rhys Maxey, sophomore; Shania Santos, freshman; Nisa Thomas, sophomore; Cecilia Velarde, freshman
60m dash: Daisy Maessner, senior; Lauren Tamayo, senior; Julyah Wilson, senior
100m dash: Madison Gerken, sophomore
200m: Karsen Sears, senior
800m run: Veronica Pinkerton, sophomore
60m hurdles: Nisa Thomas, sophomore; Nisa Thomas, sophomore
Long jump: Daisy Maessner, senior; Karsen Sears, senior
Triple jump: Daisy Maessner, senior
High jump: Lauren Tamayo, senior
Pentathlon: Lauren Tamayo, senior