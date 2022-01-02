A three-week layoff from game action didn’t seem to hinder the Hastings College women’s basketball team Saturday.
The Broncos looked ready to roll at the outset. And they played like that, earning a 69-61 victory over conference opponent Briar Cliff at Lynn Farrell Arena.
HC never trailed against the Chargers, ranked No. 23 in the latest NAIA national poll. But Briar Cliff always found ways to keep the score close.
HC coach Jina Douglas gave an assessment of her team’s performance in light of the long layoff.
“I thought we played pretty well. The first game back after a break is always kind of tough,” Douglas said. “We toughed it out. We weren’t perfect down the stretch and we were a little tired. But overall we were pretty tough and made plays when we needed to. Against (the Chargers’) pressure in late-game situations, we did a decent job.”
The last time the Broncos played a game was a Dec. 11 home loss to Concordia. HC had plenty of practices during the three-week down time.
The Broncos’ practice sessions stressed working on things the players needed to improve upon.
“So, it is nice to see some carry over and nice to see them rewarded for all the hard work they’ve done in practice the last couple of weeks,” Douglas said.
HC broke to a 20-15 advantage going into the second quarter. The second quarter also went the Broncos’ way, enjoying a 36-30 halftime lead.
The second quarter saw HC run off six unanswered points for an 11-point advantage. Taylor Beacom’s three-pointer ended the brief scoring run that padded Hastings’ lead.
In the fourth quarter, HC showed what it was made of, displaying poise down the stretch along with its defensive prowess.
Going into the final period, HC owned a 50-48 edge. The Broncos pushed its lead to 60-51 by getting key defensive stops and scoring from long range, down low and at the free-throw line.
Douglas said HC’s defense and rebounding were important aspects of the game that resulted in victory for the Broncos.
“We were managing to cover their shooters and covering their high post. But the biggest thing for us is to get defensive rebounds. We also have to emphasize offensive rebounds to get us more (scoring) chances.”
The Broncos also fared well in point production and distribution. Ten HC players got into the scorebook. Freshman guard Riley Clavel tied for game-high scoring honors with 17 points. BC’s Josie Condon also scored 17.
Clavel also helped operate the Bronco offense with good ball-handling and passing skills.
“Riley is talented, offensively. She can handle it. She’s skilled. I thought late-game she was poised,” Douglas said. “It was good to see the ball in her hands, and that everyone felt confident about that.”
The Broncos will play twice this week. They go to Dordt Friday and Northwestern Saturday. Hastings won’t play at home until Jan. 12 against Morningside. All three contests are conference matchups.
BC..................15 15 18 13 — 61
HC..................20 16 14 19 — 69
BC (61)
Kennedy Benne 3-9 0-0 6, Cadence Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Konnor Sudmann 5-11 5-6 16, Payton Slaughter 3-4 0-0 6, Kaegan Held 1-7 4-4 6, Madelyn Deitchler 3-6 0-2 6, Mya Hendry 1-1 0-0 2, Emma Sterkel 0-1 0-0 0, Josie Condon 6-12 0-0 17. Totals: 23-55 9-12 61.
HC (69)
Ali Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Riley Clavel 6-14 1-2 17, Taylor Beacom 3-9 4-6 11, Kylie Baumert 1-4 0-0 2, Allison Bauer 2-5 1-2 6, Miriam Miller 2-5 4-5 8, Katherine Hamburger 4-5 0-0 8, Dawson Knode 3-4 0-1 6, Natalia Dick 1-2 0-0 2, Kiernan Paulk 2-4 3-4 8, Sidney Anderson 0-1). Totals: 24-58 16-26 69.
Three-point goals – BC 6-21 (Benne 0-2, Davis 0-3, Sudmann 1-3, Slaughter 0-1, Held 0-1, Deitchler 0-1, Condon 5-9, Sterkel 0-1). HC 5-17 (Smith 0-3, Clavel 2-6, Beacom 1-1, Bauer 1-2, Knode 0-1, Paulk 1-3, Anderson 0-1). Rebounds – BC, 33 (Condon 11). HC 41 (Hamburger 7). Fouls – BC 19, HC 16. Fouled out – BC, Benne.
Turnovers – BC 20, HC 18.