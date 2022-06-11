Wrestling has taken Cara Romeike many places. But never before last month had it flown her overseas.
Romeike, who coaches women’s wrestling at Hastings College, received a unique opportunity in May to chaperone and coach athletes in Normandy, France, as they participated in the World School Sport Games hosted by the International School Sport Foundation.
“It’s basically like a kids Olympics for high school age kids,” she said.
The World School Sport Games, also known as Gymnasiade, offers 20 championships in activities ranging from DanceSport (breakdancing) and orienteering (navigation) to the more traditional gymnastics, fencing and swimming.
It’s a balanced mix of summer and winter Olympic games. There’s also the likes of beach volleyball, badminton, archery and table tennis.
And, obviously, wrestling. For both boys and girls.
One of the girls competing was Amherst’s Reagen Gallaway, who won the first-ever Nebraska girls sanctioned state wrestling championship at 138 pounds in February while maintaining an undefeated record.
Gallaway wrestles part time in the Bronco Women’s Wrestling Club run on Sundays by Romeike at Hastings College that’s used as a recruiting tool and something to grow interest in the sport.
“I heard about the opportunity from her dad,” Romeike said. “(Team USA was) looking for another female coach to come along.”
A trip to France doesn’t sound too bad, does it?
“I had to think about it,” Romeike said with a laugh, “but I was super excited.”
Romeike, 26, was also in a bit of shock when a dream began to take form.
“I always saw myself coaching internationally,” she said, “I just didn’t think it would happen so soon.”
When she told people she was heading to France, they assumed Paris, which will host the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
The Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, the Arc de Triomphe.
Romeike said they only saw those heralded venues on their way out of the city — which they flew into — on a bus heading 2 1/2 hours west to Villerville, population 700.
This wasn’t your typical tourist trip, but there was plenty seen by Romeike and the group of coaches and wrestlers she traveled with.
“We got to do a lot of cool things,” she said. “Not only did we get to focus on wrestling, but everybody got a good cultural experience as well.”
The wrestling itself took place May 19-21. The group arrived in France May 12.
That left plenty of time for exploration and excursions.
The group trekked to Omaha Beach, the site of D-Day, the largest seaborne invasion in history. They also walked through World War II bunkers and visited the American cemetery in Normandy.
“You learn about this stuff in history books,” Romeike said, “but to experience it yourself it’s just really cool to see where all the battles took place.”
There was another place Team USA visited that Romeike described as “insane.”
That would be Mont-Saint-Michel, which is a small island community in the English Channel. It has one road in, one road out.
“The biggest comparison by the group was the Hogwarts Castle from ‘Harry Potter,’ but better,” Romeike said.
“It’s like a giant little mountain and there’s all these houses and shops at the bottom and as you climb, it takes you into this abbey.”
The Abbaye du Mont-Saint-Michel has been standing since it was completed in 1523.
“That had to have been one of the highlights of the trip for people,” Romeike said. “It was just ridiculous; one of those bucket list kind of things I never thought I’d get to experience.”
Another thing Romeike hadn’t seen before?
A referee awakening a wrestler who had been knocked out with a slap across the face. The wrestler was Gallaway, who ended up losing the match to the eventual runner-up from Kazakhstan, Ismailova Arina.
“That was one of those crazy, weird international experiences that would never happen in America,” Romeike said. “There’s a video of that that’s funny.”
Gallaway recovered to win a bronze medal in the 143-pound weight class. Teammate Gabby Ladehoff, from Omaha Skutt Catholic, also won bronze at 88 pounds as did Madyson Gray of Lawrence, Kansas, at 134 pounds.
Omaha Westside’s Regan Rosseter finished seventh at 126 pounds.
There were 13 Team USA wrestlers in total (nine girls, four boys).
“I would say one of the biggest takeaways is that every country had their own style of wrestling, which is unique,” Romeike said.
The competition took place in Val de Reuil, which was an hour from the team’s campsite. Yes, campsite.
“We heard we were staying at a campground and we were like: ‘What?’ “ Romeike said with a laugh.
It turned out to be cabins with basic, adequate accommodations, she added.
While that was slightly disappointing, it was near the beach.
“We spent a lot of our free time walking around the beach and swimming in the water,” Romeike said. “The water was so cold, the kids kind of took it as an ice bath.”
And they needed it after throwing down for three days against some of the world’s best.
Throughout the competition, teams traded gear with each other.
“I came home with a Brazil backpack and jackets from Algeria and Armenia,” said Romeike, who swapped some of her USA gear. “It’s some cool stuff.”
It’s an experience Romeike won’t soon forget. She certainly hopes there are more to come.
“This has given me a lot of experience, which will help me grow as a coach,” she said. “It’s one thing to coach at the college level, and you feel like that’s one of the highest levels, at least in the country. But coaching overseas, it’s just a whole other step up and I just felt really cool getting to be a coach for the United States.”