WICHITA, Kansas — Trenton Munoz proved himself to be every bit of the "monster" that his coach described the 174-pound freshman as.
Munoz, a Santa Clarita, California native, became the first-ever national finalist for the Hastings College wrestling program in his All-American season.
"It was what we expected out of him," said Hastings College grad assistant Keith Surber, who was acting head coach for the final month of the season. "He's the most impressive kid I've had the chance to work with."
Munoz finished national runner-up in his weight class Saturday night at Hartman Arena in Wichita.
"I didn't expect to go to the finals going into (the tournament) honestly," Munoz said. "But I wanted to go to the finals.
"To be the first Hastings College wrestler to ever make the finals is an honor. I was happy to do it my freshman year because it makes me want to come back and win a national championship."
Surber added: "He's 19. He's got time."
Munoz lost in the championship bout via 4-2 decision to Grand View's Casey Randles (31-2).
Randles, a sixth-year senior, was the second-seeded wrestler at 174 pounds; Munoz the fourth.
"Experience was Randles' biggest advantage," Surber said.
Randles scored a first-period takedown, but Munoz notched an escape to end the period trailing 2-1.
"It was a position Trent hadn't really been in all season," Surber said of trailing an opponent.
The Viking chose bottom position to start the second and slipped out of Munoz's grasp to extend the lead.
Munoz closed to 3-2 with another escape, but Randles later earned an extra-point with his minute-plus of riding time, meaning he was on top of Munoz for much of the match and rewarded for the dominant position.
"(Randles) got one shot on me, which ended up giving him the win," Munoz said. "I wasn't able to set him up good enough for my shots and get my offense going."
It was only Munoz's second loss of the season, but the most painful one.
The first-year Bronco caps his freshman season 60-2.
Munoz upset the top-seeded wrestler in his class on Saturday morning to reach the final. He recorded a 5-2 decision over Lindsey Wilson's Joe Koontz, who was 20-1 going into the match.
"I was really happy to get that semifinal win," Munoz said. "That was the highlight of the tournament for me."
Koontz ended the tournament in fourth place after dropping his consolation.
In Friday's quarterfinals, Munoz survived overtime with Grand View's Alex Reynolds (39-12). Munoz won via sudden victory with a takedown.
Randles didn't allow Munoz the opportunity to score a takedown as he kept his distance in the championship match by leveling out his stance. He was not warned for stalling.
"He just stayed in perfect position all match and we knew it was going to be tough to come back from once he scored that first takedown," Surber said.
"Trent has nothing to hang his head about. He did a great job and did all he could against him."
Randles was Grand View's third national champion on the way to the Vikings' 10th team title. They also won the 125- and 157-pound classes.
Munoz was Hastings' top finisher of the four Broncos who qualified.
Edrich Nortje lost a 5-2 decision in the 141-pound round of 16 and then a 9-2 decision in the consolation bracket to end his junior season 33-7.
At 165, Taygen Smith won his first round match with a 6-4 decision before losing in the round of 16. Smith (22-9) won his second round consolation match 5-4 and lost 5-4 in the third round.
"Wrestling at the national level is about who can sneak out that one-point match," Surber said. "Our guys fought for it, but just couldn't find that opportunity."
Thomas Stevenson (32-7) exited the 157-pound tournament under a medical forfeit after deciding not to risk injury to a shoulder already ailing him.