DEERFIELD, Ill. — Initially it was going to be a surprise.
Matt Franzen wanted to reward his Hastings College football team for their preseason efforts with a memorable experience en route to their first game of the season in the suburbs of Chicago.
The second-year head coach had arranged a tour of Soldier Field, primarily the home of the NFL’s Chicago Bears, for his team to enjoy the day before it played Trinity International University, located about 30 miles north.
He wanted it a secret, but figured it would reach the players anyway through parents, some of whom are part of the program’s booster club.
Through his weekly newsletter, Franzen let the boosters know ahead of time where part of their contributions were being allocated.
Franzen planned to have his team practice on the field, but that was spoiled by some other events the stadium — located in the heart of Chicago on Lake Michigan — was in the midst of hosting.
So, the Broncos left Hastings around 4 a.m. Friday with a travel day full of plans.
First, a stop in Davenport, Iowa, at St. Ambrose University for a pre-game day walk through.
Then, into Chicago’s rush hour traffic.
Franzen set the tour for 4 p.m., praying traffic would be kind to the Broncos’ charter bus.
“It was the last tour of the day, and I was a little nervous about traffic,” the coach said. “All my fears were correct. We were almost a full hour late.”
Luckily, Franzen and the Broncos received some Midwest hospitality in the Windy City.
“I’m really grateful there are some good people in Chicago who took care of us,” he said. “It was a really nice tour.”
Only one part of the tour was cut — a visit to the away team’s locker room. But the Broncos have all seen a locker room before, so no hard feelings, Franzen said.
That saved 15 minutes for the Broncos’ next challenge: getting to dinner on time, now heading out of the city on a Friday.
Set for 7 p.m., with the restaurant closing at 8, Franzen envisioned a canceled reservation and pizza at the hotel the night before a game.
Not an ideal combination.
Thanks to more kindness, the Broncos arrived minutes before 8 p.m. to a full buffet.
“They stayed open for us and we gave them a nice tip for their efforts,” Franzen said. “Those two groups really went out of their way for us when they didn’t have to. So that was a good Friday trip.”
With the long day, the coach didn’t need to worry about players escaping for the Chicago night life.
“We were completely wiped out,” he said. “I think everybody got a good night’s sleep.”
And it was reflected in Saturday’s performance against Trinity International.
The Broncos posted their first shutout of an opponent in over a decade and picked up their first win of 2022.
HC’s 28-0 win was kickstarted by two first-quarter touchdowns, maintained by some bend-but-don’t-break defense, and capped off with two more touchdowns late.
“It was a really good start for all of us,” Franzen said.
The Broncos’ new-look up-tempo offense “totally worked in our favor,” Franzen said.
Despite being out-gained by the Trojans 308-253, Hastings won in other crucial areas. Most notably, the Broncos notched three turnovers, which was a goal in intrasquad reps during preseason camp.
“Most days, to our defense’s credit, we were able to force three turnovers out of our offense,” Franzen said. “So to do that in our first game, that’s literally who we’ve been practicing to be a defensive unit on that side of the ball.”
The Broncos cashed in on an interception in the end zone by Christopher Paitz in the third quarter. Senior quarterback and captain John Zamora took the offense 80 yards in four plays for the team’s final touchdown. Zamora found Courtney Lane, who ran 60 yards to the house.
Zamora accounted for three touchdowns in his 2022 debut. He ran in the team’s first score from a yard out to cap a 49-yard opening drive. His first passing touchdown came to start the second half when on fourth down Trinity brought an all-out blitz. Zamora burned them with a strike to Jaishawn Wright for a 22-yard score.
Brett Simonsen provided the other Bronco touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter.
Zamora wasn’t terribly accurate on the day, finishing just 6-for-16 for 125 yards. He ran for 32 yards on 12 carries.
Simonsen led all rushers with 82 yards on 22 attempts.
The Broncos travel to Midland on Saturday.
HC (1-0)..................14 0 14 0 — 28
TIU (0-1).......................0 0 0 0 — 0
HC — John Zamora 1 run (Will Austin kick)
HC — Brett Simonsen 4 run (Austin kick)
HC — Jaishawn Wright 22 pass from Zamora (Austin kick)
HC — Courtney Lane 60 pass from Zamora (Austin kick)