For every big play the Hastings High football team had on offense, the Tigers’ defense let a big play by Ralston slip by.
Hastings head coach Charlie Shoemaker told his players after the 28-42 loss to Ralston that the outcome wasn’t due to effort but execution.
“That was uncharacteristic, obviously,” he said. “They had a couple really good players. The quarterback and No. 18, they were guys that were better than our guys on defense.”
Shoemaker was referring to Rams’ quarterback Harrison Acklie and Rex Buettenback, both seniors.
Acklie finished with 206 rushing yards on 17 carries and three rushing touchdowns.
He also completed 11-of-19 pass attempts for 204 yards and two touchdown passes.
Of Acklie’s passing stats, four of his completions and 121 yards went to Buettenback.
For Hastings, Tucker Synek completed 16-of-26 pass attempts for 133 yards, one touchdown pass and one interception. Chance Vertin completed 8 of 16 attempts for 110 yards and one touchdown.
Synek rushed for 37 yards. Vertin rushed for 31 yards.
“They did some good things,” Shoemaker said. “They made some mistakes as well. Everybody up and down made a few mistakes here and there. I thought they handled themselves well.”
Tiger running back Carlos Espino rushed for 73 yards on 17 carries. He also had two rushing touchdowns.
The Tigers pulled within 28-34 on Espino’s second rushing touchdown with 7:22 left in the game.
The 28 points marked Hastings’ largest offensive output of the season.
“Offensively, we had plenty of opportunities we missed as well,” Shoemaker said. “We should’ve been able to keep stride with them and we didn’t. Our first two drives were good drives but we came up short. Special teams weren’t great either. It comes down to all three phases, especially with an opponent you’re evenly matched with.”
After Hastings’ first touchdown of the game — a 13 pass from Vertin to Landon Hinrichs with 5:15 left in the second quarter, Acklie rushed for a 68-yard touchdown on the Rams’ next offensive play.
Synek and Vertin regularly had time to find a receiver thanks to protection from the Tiger offensive line.
Ralston is now 4-4 and Hastings is 1-7.
The Tigers will close out the season at home next week against Gering, who was 2-5 going to into play on Friday.
“It’s going to be very similar,” Shoemaker said of next week’s match up. “They are very similar to us. They’re going to be hungry for a win. It probably determines whether they make the playoffs or not, or if they have a chance. We’ve got to be ready to go.”