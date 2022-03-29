In coach Roger Sunderman’s final season, the Hastings High girls tennis team is poised to make itself a good tennis team by season’s end.
“We are young and inexperienced. We need a lot of matches, which fortunately that is going to happen during the season and they are going to learn as the season goes,” Sunderman said. “We are going to have some hard matches and they are going to learn from them. By state we are going to be a little more competitive.”
One of those matches came Tuesday against McCook. The Tigers fell 8-1 on a gusty day.
“(Tuesday) was a day of survival and we did not adapt very well,” Sunderman said. “They were making some simple mistakes and that shouldn’t have happened. Playing in this wind, if you were born in Nebraska this happens all the time, so I was disappointed of how we didn’t adapt to the situation.”
Keira Erickson recorded the only victory for Hastings. She won 8-2 at No. 2 singles.
McCook 8, Hastings 1
No. 1 singles — McCook’s Joslyn Hammond def. HHS’ Cara Ansbach 8-1
No. 2 — HHS’ Keira Erickson def. McCook’s Jack Meyers 8-2
No. 3 — McCook’s Carsyn Craig def. HHS’ Lexi Benson 8-3
No. 4 — McCook’s Abbie Johnson def. HHS’ Lexi Schultz 8-3
No. 5 — McCook’s Izzy Clause def. HHS’ Delaney Choate 8-1
No. 6 — McCook’s Carley Peters def. HHS’ Jasmin Truong 8-1
No. 1 doubles — McCook’s Clause and Johnson def. HHS’ Ansbach and Erickson 8-1
No. 2 — McCook’s Peters and Craig def. HHS’ Benson and Schultz 8-3
No. 3 — McCook’s Hammond and Meyers def. HHS’ Truong and Choate 8-0