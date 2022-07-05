With only a week remaining in the regular season, the Five Points Bank senior American Legion baseball team is hoping to finish strong. The Chiefs got a little bit of a break after Independence Day, with the exception of Markus Miller and Tyson LeBar. The two Hastings stars represented Five Points Bank in the Cornhusker League All-Star game Tuesday at Duncan Field.
And while Chiefs’ duo and the rest of the American All-Stars dropped the exhibition game to the National All-Stars, both players were proud to represent Five Points Bank.
“I felt honored to represent our team and play in an all-star game at Duncan Field, where I get to play summer ball,” Miller said.
“It felt pretty good, but we were also sad that one of our teammates couldn’t participate; he was sick and also got injured,” LeBar said of FPB teammate Luke Brooks, who was selected to the team but was unable to compete Tuesday. “But I still had a good time playing with these guys.”
The National All-Stars were in complete control, cruising to a 9-5 victory.
Trailing by six runs in the ninth inning, the American All-Stars made one final push to stay alive in the game. The first three batters reached safely — including LeBar, who got on board with a single — to load the bases with no outs.
The third walk of the inning trimmed the National lead to 9-4, but Columbus’ Ryan Eickhoff got a ground ball, resulting in a double play. The American team scored, but the twin killing brought the momentum to a sudden halt. Eickhoff put the finishing touches on the game, striking out the very next batter to secure the 9-5 win.
“It looked like we had a rally going for a while, but that double play kind of shut us down. That was basically it,” LeBar said.
Grand Island’s Eli Arends accounted for three runs in the game, scoring twice and plating another run on a triple in the sixth inning. He said it was fun getting to play with the Cornhusker League’s top players.
“It was the first time I’ve met a lot of these guys, and it was a fun experience seeing all of the better guys in the League,” Arends said. “I came out and wanted to play and played my game.”
Arends’ Home Federal teammates Jake Nesvara and Zenon Sack each added a base hit of their own, with Sack also driving in a run on a sac fly. Arends was happy to see the Home Federal trio represent their team well.
“It’s a great experience, especially playing with those guys; I’ve played with them since I was a freshman,” Arends said of playing with his GI teammates. “Them playing their hardest and me doing my best, we just came out and had a great time.”
The National team jumped on top with four runs in the bottom of the first, benefitting from a few bad breaks for Miller, who started the game for the American squad.
After the first batter reached base via error, Miller got a lineout for what should have been the second out of the frame. The three-hole then struck out, but the ball got away from the catcher. Instead of being out of the inning, Miller and the American All-Stars faced runners at the corners with one out.
Despite the bad luck to begin his outing, Miller felt privileged to start the game.
“It felt really good to be able to start an all-star game, especially in my hometown,” Miller said. “Being in front of all the fans, it felt really good.”
After a walk loaded the bases, Lincoln North Star’s Cooper Wesslund plated the first runs of the game with a two-run single.
“We just came out ready to go from the get-go,” Arends said. “As soon as we all met, we built that bond early and we had each other’s backs the whole game.”
The National All-Stars tacked on two more thanks to an error and an RBI single from Cody Zrust, of Columbus. The 4-0 early lead gave the National team all the momentum it needed, as it scored runs in five of its eight offensive innings.
The American squad finally got its first hit in the third inning, when Carson Hillhouse (Lincoln High) drove in his team’s first run with a single. Team America scratched across a run in both the fifth and eighth innings, but it couldn’t cash in when it needed to most, stranding seven runners on base.
Hastings started the season by winning its first 18 games; since that start, however, the Chiefs are 8-6. LeBar believes Five Points Bank can elevate its game, back up to the way it was playing at the beginning of the year.
“We have to come together as a team and fix some things. Errors have been really big,” he said. “We also need to start swinging the way we did at the beginning of the year.”
American.....001 010 012 — 5 7 3
National......410 112 00x — 9 12 2
W — Cameron Teinert (Lin NS)
L — Markus Miller (Has)
2B — N, Jaxson Blackburn (Beat), Cooper Wesslund (Lin NS); A, Cam Newell (Lin SW), Blake Rehtus (Kear)
3B — N, Wesslund, Eli Arends (GI)