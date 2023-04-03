HHS baseball tribunegraphics.jpg
Buy Now

Platteview jumped on Hastings High early, then kept pouring it on as the Trojans whipped the Tigers’ baseball team 9-2 Monday at Duncan Field.

The Trojans opened a 2-0 advantage in their first at bats. They held HHS scoreless until the Tigers scored both their runs in the sixth frame.

0
0
0
0
0