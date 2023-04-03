Platteview jumped on Hastings High early, then kept pouring it on as the Trojans whipped the Tigers’ baseball team 9-2 Monday at Duncan Field.
The Trojans opened a 2-0 advantage in their first at bats. They held HHS scoreless until the Tigers scored both their runs in the sixth frame.
HHS’ early errors helped Platteview (4-5) to its first-inning breakout.
The Tigers (4-4) committed a pair of errors in that initial inning. They also allowed a lead-off triple to get the inning going.
“I thought we were ready to play. But that first inning just kind of took us out of the game. The errors just kept snowballing and we couldn’t get that third out,” said Tiger assistant coach Tom Johnsen.
Platteview starting pitcher Ethan Loffer riddled the Tiger batters. Hastings notched just three hits, all of them singles.
Cameron Brumbaugh poked a single in the first inning. Then Platteview kept the Tigers hitless until they garnered a pair of singles in the sixth.
Johnsen said the Tigers couldn’t mentally overcome their early errors. That hurt their offense, too.
“They took their defense up to the plate with them instead of forgetting what happened on defense,” Johnsen said about the Tigers. “We preach and preach next play, next play. They didn’t move on.”
Platteview roughed up the Hastings pitchers for 10 hits. The Trojans’ Gage Ryba belted a first-inning, lead-off triple to start the hit parade. In the fifth frame, he slammed an inside-the-park home run to the left field wall. The blast tallied three runs.
Platteview added a sixth-inning double to their extra-base collection.
The Trojans scored multiple runs in five of the seven innings.
“They are solid,” Johnsen said about Platteview’s team. “They were doing all the little things right today. That’s something we didn’t do. Their pitcher was in the zone all night.”
Hastings’ best offensive showing came in the sixth inning. The Tigers’ two runs came on two hits, a walk and a hit batsman.
Hastings produced a no-out, bases-loaded situation. Daeton Espino drew a lead-off walk. Elijah Johnson singled for the Tigers’ second hit of the game. Chance Vertin loaded the bases when he got hit by a pitch.
Espino scored from third on an Evan Rust fielder’s choice. Vertin tallied on a Nolan Hyde sacrifice fly. Landon Hinrichs also singled in that inning.
The Tigers will collectively need a short memory, as they travel to Seward Tuesday for a contest against the Blue Jays, who owned a 5-3 record entering Monday’s games.
PHS (4-5)........220 131 0 — 9 10 1
HHS (4-4)..........000 002 0 — 2 3 3
W — Ethan Loffer. L — Landon Hinrichs.