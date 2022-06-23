With two outs in the top of the ninth and the tying-run in scoring position Thursday at Duncan Field, the Hastings Sodbusters were one base hit from seeing another multi-run lead evaporate in the final innings. On Wednesday, the Fremont Moo rallied with five runs in the eighth to steal a win from the ‘Busters.
But this time, Ryan Jacobs slammed the door shut on the Fremont rally, sealing an 8-7 victory for the Sodbusters.
“(Fremont’s) a very talented team, and I’m really proud of the way our guys played. They played our standard of baseball, and it was really fun,” said Hastings head coach Luke Bay.
The eighth and ninth innings haven’t been too kind to the Sodbusters this season; they’ve been outscored 36-19 in those innings through 21 games. But the five innings of relief from Jacobs and Danny Garcia and their ability to evade the blowup inning were key for the bullpen’s confidence going forward.
“It skyrockets their confidence, knowing they can come in during bad situations and overcome questionable calls or whatever and they can get out of it,” Bay said. “They’ll feel like they’re 7-foot tall and bullet-proof, and that’s the way I want our guys to be on the mound, knowing they’re the absolute best when they’re on the rubber.”
Garcia threw 3 2/3 innings, entering the game in the fifth to relieve Hastings starter Drew D’Ambra. Garcia allowed two runs, one of which was earned, in the eighth inning, when Jacobs took the mound. Jacobs also gave up an earned run during his 1 1/3 innings, but he got the outs when Hastings needed them the most. With runners on first and second and two outs in the ninth, Jacobs struck out Fremont’s Evan Rowe, who already had two hits and two RBIs in the game.
“(Jacobs) was a little rusty (Thursday); he had just got back from a wedding and had been gone a couple of days, but he’s one of our best arms. I’d rather go down with him than some other guy,” Bay said.
Garcia has primarily been an infielder this year, but Bay liked what he saw from him on the mound.
“He was able to bridge the gap and he came in and shut them down,” Bay said. “We’ve been trying to get him in the game for at least a week now, and the opportunity just never presented itself...He expanded his role and we’re really glad to have him on our team.”
Hastings’ offense took advantage of key situations in the third and sixth innings, scoring four runs in each frame.
Trailing 2-0, the Sodbusters loaded the bases with no outs to start the fourth. Brandon Larson drew a walk to score Hastings’ first run, and then Trevor Mattson wore a pitch on the arm to plate the tying run.
Hastings tacked on two more runs in the inning on an RBI groundout and another hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded.
After Fremont tied the game, Larson again came through in a big spot. He drove home both Teagan Tamiya and Garrett Kennedy to give Hastings a 6-4 lead, from which it would not look back.
“Larson has been seeing the ball great the last few days,” Bay said. “He’s had some great at bats and he’s been taking some great (batting practice). I think he reached base four times (Thursday).”
The Sodbusters went up 8-4 after an RBI single from Mattson and an RBI ground out Blake Scott.
Larson led the team with three runs driven in, while Mattson and Scott tallied two RBIs.
“Mattson’s been struggling a little bit. We know he’s a good player and we have to get him going. He’s just got to get out of his head and have irrational confidence when he’s in the box, knowing that he’s the best when he’s in there,” the Sodbusters’ coach said.
Samual Adams finished the night with two hits, and Tyson Gerdes recorded an RBI.
The win improves Hastings’ record to 13-8 on the season, with another home game against Nebraska Prospects schedule for Friday. The Sodbusters are five games into a stretch where they’ll play 12 games in 13 days. The run of games will be grueling, but Bay believes his team thrives in those instances.
“The more we play consecutively, the better I think we are,” he said. “I think off days kind of hurt us a little bit because we get out of our routines. We have momentum and we’re just going to keep building; it’s going to be awesome.”
Fremont (11-10).....110 200 021 — 7 13 0
Hastings (13-8)......004 004 00x — 8 8 0
W — Danny Garcia. L — Hayden Lewis. S — Ryan Jacobs.
2B — F, Austin Baskin.