LINCOLN — Abbey Fish didn’t know if the pool was for her.
The freshman thought she ought to stay on the softball diamond — even through the winter — instead of compete in a second sport.
But that all changed with some convincing from Hastings swim coach Charles Scribner, whose arguments sealed Fish’s fate and got her in the water.
“I told her that I didn’t want her to miss out on something that she could really enjoy,” Scribner said. “We talked about how things were going to work, the plan for the season. And if there were times she needed to make a softball workout, we could be flexible with her practices and stuff like that.”
Without much to pull from her first high school softball season, maybe Fish should specialize where her name suggests.
If the name — which has received its share of jokes, puns and attention — isn’t enough to persuade, how about the seventh-place finish she recorded in the state final of the 50-yard freestyle race on Saturday?
Fish matched her preliminary time — a personal best — by swimming a 24.59 in the final.
“I raced really well,” she said. “I thought I got off to a good start, had a good turn. The field was stacked; the rest of the girls did really good as well.”
Fish said her first experience under the bright lights inside UNL’s Hendricks Training Complex was nerve-wracking, but she conquered the environment of roughly 1,100 fans and hundreds more athletes.
“I trusted my training that I’ve put in the rest of the season,” she said. “My coaches and teammates have really helped a lot.”
Fish was the only individual from Hastings to compete in a final. She also swam the only individual consolation — the 100 free — and finished eighth (55.16 seconds). That race time was more than a second slower than her prelim time.
Scribner said the growth by all his young athletes was notable this season, but especially Fish’s. Hastings had no seniors on the girls team and only one on the boys team who had been out for four years (Jacob Haase).
“As the season progressed, she turned into one of the best sprinters in the state,” Scribner said of Fish. ‘What a successful season for her; she really loved the time, the hard work and her teammates.”
Fish anchored both of Hastings’ 200 and 400 free consolation relays alongside Abby Lauder, Izzy Cerveny and Kaitlyn Mousel.
They finished fourth in the 200 in 1:42.07 and seventh in the 400.
Their 200 prelim time of 1:41.49 was two-tenths of a second away from the school record.
Saturday’s 400 time of 3:46.39 was within a second of the school record and more than a second improved from the preliminary race (3:47.49).
“They’re three sophomores and a freshman, so they’ll be looking to get those records,” Scribner said.
Haase, the only four-year swimming senior on this year’s roster, didn’t make either the 50 or 100 free final or consolation races with his prelim times Friday, but he wasn’t defeated by those results.
Haase clipped time off both of his qualifying marks. And he swam in two relay consolations Saturday to cap his prep career. He’ll join Morningside College’s swim program in the fall.
The Hastings team of Max Faris, Matthew Lauder, Carter Lipovsky and Haase finished sixth in the 200 free relay consolation with their 1:33.88.
They combined for a 3:30.96 in the 400 free relay, good for eighth place in the consolation race.
Hastings’ 3:30.20 in Friday’s 400 free relay prelims left it one spot out of the consolation initially. But it gained entry Saturday when Millard North — which had the 10th-best prelim time Friday — was disqualified before the race due to an ineligible swimmer.
The Mustangs were penalized because one member of their relay team was scheduled for some combination of more than four events — either two individually and two relays or one individually and three relays.
“(Millard North) thought they had him out of an event but the officials had him as a declared false start, which counted as an individual swim for him,” Scribner explained. “So he ‘swam’ too many races. The last one he swam had to be disqualified and moved us up into the consolation heat.”
Scribner said the “miscommunication” was a good learning experience for all coaches. But he was glad to see his team earn another race.
“With good comes bad,” he said. “It was sad that they got disqualified for a reason like that, but our boys were thankful for the opportunity.”
As for Scribner, he successfully survived a taxing week that included the birth of he and his wife Whitney’s third child. He said his team’s support and performance helped him through.
“They swam absolutely amazing on Friday and to try and do that again 24 hours later is a hard thing to accomplish,” Scribner said. “I was very proud of how the team performed Friday and Saturday.”
Scribner said he relieved his wife of parenting duties upon his return Saturday evening and through Sunday. Whitney, who helps coach Hastings swim, was supporting from home and had help from various family members while her husband was in Lincoln.
Notes from state swim: Lincoln Southwest pulled a rare double team title with its boys and girls winning Saturday. The boys claimed a second straight title after ending Creighton Prep’s stranglehold on championships last season. Before that the Junior Jays had won 14 straight titles. The LSW girls were back on top of the podium for the first time since 2019, which was the end of four straight banner years.