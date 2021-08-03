Hastings Five Points Bank realizes how lucky it is to still be playing baseball this late into the summer having not won a state championship.
The smiles still abundant, jokes still flying across the infield as often as baseballs were Monday night during one of their final practices together.
The Chiefs want to believe they're relaxed heading into their final of two host bids for the Mid-South Regional tournament.
But there's still a nervous energy surrounding the squad that vastly contrasts the one on this stage two years ago.
"In just the grand scheme of age average, this is definitely a younger team," said Five Points' first-year head coach Blake Marquardt, who moved up from coaching the junior team. "We're a little less experienced, you could probably say, than that (2019) team."
The 2019 squad rebounded from an opening night loss to come within a win of reaching the tournament's final day. But their second loss of the weekend to the Bryant (Arkansa) Black Sox ended the Chiefs' year. The next day, Festus, Missouri, ended Bryant's.
The 2019 Chiefs featured a roster loaded with prospective college baseball talents.
While the 2021 Chiefs have players headed to the next level, it's still different. Not necessarily in a bad way, though.
"There might have been nine guys signed on that team to our four to five now," Marquardt said. "This group now meshes well. They love to have fun, they joke around a lot — sometimes a little too much for my liking. But I think that's part of how they stay laid back. I think it works to their benefit."
Hastings won its second straight Area 7 title, but exited the Class A state tournament early with losses to Creighton Prep and Omaha Burke.
Just as in 2019, the Chiefs come to the regional with the feeling of something to prove.
"We knew we didn't play our best ball," said Gabe Conant. "Yeah, we were disappointed but we're not down right now. We've still got high hopes for this tournament."
In Marquardt's view is more baseball, free baseball.
"Let's just go out and see how long we can play now," he said.
That will depend on a variety of things, but will have a lot to do with pitching.
The Chiefs have relied on pitching this summer with a staff that's posted an earned run average under 3.00.
Brayden Mackey has dazzled as the Chiefs' ace, parlaying a nice spring into a strong summer before he heads to Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa. Of qualified starters, Mackey has the lowest ERA.
Creighton Jacobitz has been a pleasant surprise in his senior team summer debut campaign, recording five wins and three losses with a 2.24 ERA and 44 strikeouts in a team-leading 50 innings.
Braden Kalvelage is another strong option for a start on the mound, although he has thrown less than 20 innings this summer.
Trayton Newman, who was No. 2 behind Mackey, will not be with the team for the regional.
The Chiefs' bullpen has been solid, too. Conant and Markus Miller have been the primary closers. Conant's ERA is under 1.00 while Miller has averaged to strikeout a batter per inning from the left side. Luke Brooks has played the roles of both starter and reliever and has walked the least amount of batters of qualified starters.
All that said, the Chiefs know the regional will be far from a cakewalk on the mound.
"You're going to get hit," Conant said. "You're playing a bunch of state champs. Mentally is the biggest thing. Physically, you're not going to blow it past guys in this tournament. You've got to be able to get hit, maybe give up a run or two."
Daeton Espino may see time on the hill as he was one of four members of the Johnson Imperial Homes juniors who earned a spot with the seniors for the regional.
"(Espino) has been the top arms for the juniors," Marquardt said. "He's just earned it. He's put his time in and he was a no-doubter."
Joining Espino from the Braves are Nick Conant, Evan Rust, and Kayleb Saurer.
"(Saurer) is a kid we knew we were going to bring up early because he's done a great job at catcher," Marquardt said. "Nick Conant has had to earn that a little bit harder, but the athleticism he shows is pretty tough not to bring him up. And Evan Rust is one of the fastest kids in our program."
Hastings hopes its bats come around, which they haven't always this summer. But there is comfortability for the Chiefs playing in their home ballpark. Other teams might have to adjust their style more than the hosts.
Marquardt feels like if Hastings can record that first big hit and get the wheels turning, it could spell doom for any opponent.
"Throughout the entirety of the year, we've missed that big moment hit," he said. "We've had some, but we've needed to have more to really feel like we can push through.
"But if we can have that big hit, I feel like momentum can change for us. And it's not just going to carry over to one inning but it could carry over to several innings to several games for us."
The Chiefs open the tournament in Wednesday's 7 p.m. showcase game against Missouri state champion Washington Post 218.