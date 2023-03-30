GRAND ISLAND — Windy conditions combined with a pair of defensive lapses in the first half dug Hastings High too deep of a hole.
Playing with the wind at its back in the first half, Grand Island built a 2-0 lead in the first 31 minutes and then held on to beat the Tigers 3-1 Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
While a steady wind between 20-25 mph significantly impacted the match, Hastings coach Missy Trausch said it’s something the Tigers need to learn to overcome.
“Grand Island had the wind in the first half and I think that was definitely a factor, but it’s just kind of the reality of the situation, so we can’t blame it too much,” Trausch said. “This was our first really windy game, so I think that was a good thing to learn from. It’s good that we’ve seen it and now we can learn to adjust.”
The Islanders scored first when Lened Reyes found the net on an assist from Audi Cabello in the 25th minute. Grand Island made it 2-0 six minutes later when Addy Waind scored an unassisted goal.
Anyia Roberts scored a header off a corner kick by Waind, giving the Islanders a 3-0 lead in the 57th minute.
But the Tigers didn’t fold.
Hastings cut its deficit to 3-1 in the 65th minute when Nayely Guzman Torres used the wind to her advantage to bend an impressive corner kick into the goal.
“That was definitely an individual highlight for Nayely — just an outstanding individual play,” Trausch said. “It was Nayely’s first full game back, so that was a nice lift for us.”
Hastings (0-4) had an opportunity to make things interesting in the final three minutes. However, a penalty kick that would’ve cut the Tigers’ deficit to a single goal sailed wide and Grand Island (1-3) was able to hold on for its first victory of the season.
“Honestly, it’s a really good feeling and our girls are going to enjoy this one,” Grand Island coach Bryan Ramallo said. “It’s a process that we’re working on to get 1% better each day and it truly showed tonight.
“Hastings played very hard and never went away, but getting off to a two-goal lead early was big for us.”
While frustrated with the loss, Trausch said she couldn’t fault her team’s effort.
“The girls didn’t give up and that seems to be a theme so far,” Trausch said. “They have had a lot of situations this season where they could have given up, but they haven’t — ever. That’s something that’s really encouraging for me as a coach.
“No matter what the score is, these girls keep their heads up, they keep trying and they keep going forward. That’s really all you can ask for.”
With the return of Jessalyn Fonseca Quintero in goal, Trausch said the Tigers tried some different personnel combinations.
“It was good to have Jessalyn and her leadership back there,” Trausch said. “I feel like we’re going to put it together — it just hasn’t happened yet. We have such a young team this year and we’re still trying to figure out where everyone should go.
“We moved a lot of different people around today. There’s a lot of different pieces and we just haven’t put the puzzle together yet.”
Hastings will have a busy schedule next week, playing four games in a five-day span. The Tigers travel to York on Tuesday, host Lincoln Northwest on Thursday and then take on Gering and Scottsbluff in a triangular on Saturday, April 8, in Kearney.
“We’ve played four games all season and we have four games in a week next week, so we’ll be tested,” Trausch said. “Hopefully these first four games can be a good learning experience that we can take into next week.”