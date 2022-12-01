The second quarter spelled disaster for the Hastings High girls’ basketball team in its season opener Thursday.
After the first quarter in which the Tigers led by four points, Seward exploded for an 18-1 scoring outburst in the second quarter. Then it was nearly all Seward as the Bluejays defeated the Tigers 52-35 at the Jungle Gym.
Hastings put up just four shots from the floor in the second quarter. Emma Landgren made a free-throw that turned out to be the only points for HHS in the second period.
The Tigers second-quarter scoring drought extended two minutes into the third period. Senior Emma Synek broke the spell with a bucket from the paint. The basket cut Seward’s bulge to 30-19.
“One thing we need to work on is we can’t give up runs,” said Liz Vanderpool, serving in her first season as the HHS girls head coach. “You can’t give up pick-and-rolls to the basket. We gave up a few of those right in a row. We gave up some threes right in a row. So we’ve got to figure out a way to end those.”
The Tigers get a chance to even their record at 1-1 when they travel to play Crete Saturday.
If the Tigers hope to win, they will need to make improvements in multiple areas. Especially turnovers.
HHS closed Thursday’s game with 20 turnovers. Many of them resulted in fast-break layups for Seward. The Tigers got whistled for 10 miscues in the second quarter after turning it over five times in the first period. The Bluejays capitalized on those mistakes. For example, Seward tallied three straight fast-break layups on steals. Those helped lead Seward to a 30-17 halftime cushion.
It didn’t get much better for the Tigers in the third quarter. Seward outscored HHS 13-4 in the third quarter to own a 21-point bulge heading into the final period. Synek’s two baskets were the Tigers’ only points in the third period.
The Tigers showed that they had some life left in the fourth quarter by scoring seven unanswered points. They closed the last period with 13 points.
Landgren had the hot hand in the final quarter. The senior scored 11 points in the fourth quarter as the Tigers cut a 24-point deficit down to 14 points three minutes into the quarter. She led all Tiger scorers with 13 points.
“We did some good things where we’ve improved,” Vanderpool said. “It is hard when things aren’t working. Then it kind of piles on each other. We were rushing ourselves, and then we were waiting for other people to do things. That led to some bad things happening.”
The Tigers looked ready to go in the first quarter and held a slim lead for the final two minutes of the period. HHS led 16-12 going into the second quarter.
“We needed to come out from the beginning and they showed enthusiasm and the team worked together. We just need to figure out how to do that for the whole game.”
Hastings had a difficult time defending sophomore post player Kelsey Miller. She scored a game-high 17 points. Ten of them came in the second quarter. She made five consecutive layups, three in a row off of steals.
Vanderpool said the Tigers will be challenged by Crete when they meet up Saturday.
“They are another tough team. So we’ve got to figure out how to make things work for us.”
Seward (1-0)..................12 18 13 9 — 52
Hastings (0-1)..................16 1 4 13 — 35
Haylie Sloup 2, Amara Siebert 9, Ona Stutzman 3, Kelsey Miller 17, Tarryn Hartman 5, Keira Lliteras 3, Karlee Baack 6, Kennedy Limbach 4, Lovely Hibbert 3.
Emma Synek 6, Grayce Beck 3, Makenzie Nollette 7, Kelyn Henry-Perlich 2, Emma Landgren 13, Jessalyn Quintero 4.