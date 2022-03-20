So long as it was survival and not surrender, Melissa Everson was happy.
The Hastings coach didn't want overtime. That's where her Tigers suffered a penalty kick defeat twice last season.
Despite Norfolk — responsible for one of those shootout losses in 2021 — pressuring the Tigers in the last of Saturday's soccer match, vying to force extra time, Hastings held firm for a 3-2 victory.
"To win in regular time in a big thing for us," said Everson, whose team chopped down a Class A opponent. "I think this is going to be a big learning experience for us."
One of the lessons being how to overcome an early deficit. Another: be on the attack.
Norfolk (1-1) took advantage of the Tigers lack of prowl early for its first goal. Tessa Gall put the Panthers up in the 16th minute.
"We started off a little bit shocked to play that kind of competition," Everson said. "But then we responded really well to it, made some adjustments at halftime and I'm really proud of them for being able to come back and be able to hold on to the lead."
Hastings equalized before halftime when Nizel Espinoza Nunez netted her third goal of the season in the 31st minute.
The Tigers (2-0) were much more aggressive in the second half and it yielded the desired result.
"That we could adjust and play our game, I think that's a really good sign for the rest of our season," said Everson, whose team goes to Lexington March 25.
Two goals by Ezzy Guzman in a span of eight minutes put Hastings in front for good.
Guzman gave the Tigers the lead in the 56th minute before one of the stranger sequences Everson had seen on a soccer pitch took place in the 63rd.
Hastings' Jess Fonseca Quintero was challenged by the goalkeeper deep in the Norfolk zone but managed to tip the bouncing ball away and airborne behind both players toward the center of the box.
Guzman put a boot on it for a sure goal. But Norfolk's Erin Schwanebeck — not the team's keeper — stopped the shot with her hand on the goal line.
The action, by rule, resulted in a red card and automatic ejection for Schwanebeck, who is also suspended for the Panther's next game. It also gave Guzman a penalty kick, which she buried for the 3-1 Hastings lead.
"I've never coached or been in a game where that's happened," Everson said. "The fact that we were able to get it in that dangerous of a position was awesome and that Ezzy could put it away that was good."
Playing a man down, Norfolk didn't fluster. Gall scored in the 72nd minute to pull the Panthers within one.
Hastings was backed up in its defensive zone for much of the final 10 minutes, but its back line and keeper, Summer Parnell, kept the lead intact.
NOR (1-1)................1 1 — 2
HAS (2-0).................1 2 — 3
N: Tessa Gall 16' & 72'. H: Nizel Espinoza Nunez 31'; Ezzy Guzman 56' & 63'
Boys: Norfolk 5, Hastings 0
The word being yelled all morning from Hastings' sideline took on full life early in the second half of the Tigers' match with Norfolk.
The sequence in the 56th minute turned out to be every bit "unlucky" for the Tigers, who peppered the Norfolk goal with attacks down 2-0.
But Adrian Romero kept his sheet clean for the Panthers on what seemed a sure chance for Hastings to halve the lead. The Norfolk keeper survived two corners and multiple shots on goal.
"We didn't get a chance to work on set pieces the way we needed to and I take blame for that," Hastings coach Chris Pedroza said. "I told the team that's on me."
Following the last of his three saves, Romero's quick outlet to his teammates translated into Brett Resstman's first goal and a 3-0 lead for the visitors.
That all but sealed Norfolk's 2-0 start to the season and dropped Hastings to 1-1 after its opening win on Thursday.
"I feel like the first 10 minute of the second half were decent. We created a couple chances right away, which is what we talked about at halftime," Pedroza said.
Norfolk took its two-goal lead within the first 20 minutes of the match on a pair of defensive mistakes by Hastings.
The first Panther goal came from a free kick in the 15th minute by Ben Schoenherr that confused the Tigers, and the second a 20th minute penalty kick by Alonso Barajas.
"2-0 is a very deceiving score in a soccer game," Pedroza said. "You put one in early in the second half and things could change. Unfortunately that wasn't the way we wanted it to go, but I give credit to the players for their effort and finishing it out."
Pedroza's team played a man down in the second half after a red card was issued. He said that didn't help the Tigers' chances against a physical team like Norfolk, which tacked on goals in the 66th and 77th minutes.
"They broke us down in every position that we had out there," the coach said.
Hastings will travel to Lexington (1-2) Thursday. The Minutemen were the 2021 Class B runners-up.
"A quality team," Pedroza said. "They'll be a bit more technical and it's definitely going to be a challenge for us."
NOR (2-0)..................2 3 — 5
HAS (1-1)..................0 0 — 0
N: Ben Schoenherr '15; Alonso Barajas 21'; Brett Reestman 57' & 77'; Connor Thayer 66'