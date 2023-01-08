w12-02-22HHSgbSeward18.jpg
Hastings High's Emma Landrgen.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Hastings High’s girls looked sharp in the second half and kept Lexington at bay, completing a two-game sweep over the Minutemaids this season.

Saturday’s 50-25 win at The Jungle goes follows the Tigers’ Dec. 30 triumph over winless Lexington during its holiday tournament.

