Hastings High’s girls looked sharp in the second half and kept Lexington at bay, completing a two-game sweep over the Minutemaids this season.
Saturday’s 50-25 win at The Jungle goes follows the Tigers’ Dec. 30 triumph over winless Lexington during its holiday tournament.
Emma Landgren enjoyed a hot hand all game long. She poured in 13 points in the first half and closed with 27. Her defensive efforts helped shut out Lexington in the last quarter.
“She played tough. I just saw she had 27 points. We really rode her back tonight,” HHS assistant coach Jeremy Hamilton said about Langren.
The Tigers (2-7) began controlling the action in the second half. They orchestrated a 7-0 scoring run to start the third quarter.
Lexington scored only two shots from the floor in the third quarter to go along with six charity shots.
The fourth quarter saw the Tigers play in high gear. While shutting out Lex’s fourth-quarter offense, Hastings kept scoring at a quick pace, finishing with 16 in the last quarter.
“Defensively we picked up our intensity. Then we just hit shots. You look a lot better when you hit shots,” Hamilton said.
The first half showcased Landren, who had made all but four of Hastings’ points at the time. But more Tiger shooters emerged after intermission.
Emma Synek got some looks in the fourth quarter and scored five points. Her fast-break layup put Hastings ahead by 21 points.
Grayce Beck connected on a pair of three-pointers in the second half. Teammate Kendall Consbruck sank two long bombs and a two-pointer in the third period.
“They shoot well in practice every day. So we knew if they got open looks, they would probably start knocking them down,” Hamilton said.
The Tigers’ second-half runaway stands in contrast to the closely-played first half.
Lexington led most of the first quarter that ended with only 15 points scored between the two squads. The Minute Maids twice held two-point edges in the second period.
Hastings will be on the road Tuesday to tangle with Aurora.
“We are excited about getting our second win. We’re looking down the road to Aurora on Tuesday which will be another good opportunity for our girls,” Hamilton said.
Lexington (0-10)..............9 7 9 0 — 25
Hastings (2-7)............6 11 17 16 — 50
Abby Allen 1, Miriam Tercero 2, Marissa Garcia 6, Kianna Clouse 5, Amandalyna Reynoso 2, Hannah Scharff 6, Ilhan Moulid 3.
Emma Synek 5, Graycee Beck 6, Kendall Consbruck 10, Emma Landren 27, Jessalyn Quintero 2.