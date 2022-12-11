Only one team gave Hastings High’s bowling teams trouble on Saturday.
Class A Papillion-LaVista beat the Tiger boys in the semifinals and the girls team in the finals at Pastime Lanes.
Other than that, the Tigers had no issues in defending their home floor at their home invite, which featured three games of singles competition that counted toward a team total and then a six-team bracket playoff of Baker style games where five bowlers take turns each frame in a best-of-5 series.
The Hastings boys swiped two games off of Papio in seeding play as James Colwell and Ethan Crecelius each edged out victories. Colwell won his match by nine pins and Crecelius by 11. But the Monarchs won the match 6-2 with three individual wins (one point each) and three extra points for compiling more total pins with 936 to Hastings’ 845.
The Tigers recovered with a 770-585 win over Superior in which all five bowlers won their matches. Then HHS beat Norfolk 7-1 with four individual wins and total pinfall, 945-759. Crecelius and Jordan Norris each broke 200 in their games against the Panthers.
In the Baker bracket play, Hastings opened with a 3-1 win over Waverly, but saw its day end in the next round, unable to avoid a sweep from Papio.
“I was really happy of how the boys did,” said HHS head coach Pete Theoharis. “We lost to Papio, who is a very good Class A team. There are some things that we have to work on. We need to be more consistent on our fills, but overall, I was happy on how we did.”
Consistency, Theoharis emphasized, will prove to be a key component for the Tigers moving forward.
“I thought we were up and down. We have to bowl at a high level all the time no matter who the opponent is,” Theoharis said. “We dropped down quite a bit with our pin total, but we had a nice rebound against Norfolk.”
Papio would go on to defeat Seward 3-1 in the championship to take the boys title.
The Hastings High girls ended their day as runner-up, having beaten the same two teams as the boys during seeding.
The girls team beat Superior 701-525 (8-0) and Norfolk 804-685 (7-1) after dropping its opener to Papio 7-1, but only by a total of 14 pins.
Angel Meyer had the high game in two of the Tigers' three matches. Meyer rolled a 169 against Papio and a 157 against Superior. Haylie Cowell bested her teammate by one pin in game three against Norfolk, rolling a 190.
Hastings earned the No. 1 seed for Baker bracket play with its total pinfall, outscoring Papio 2,188 to 2,137. The Tigers knocked out Arapahoe 3-1 then trailed Papio 2-1 in the finals.
The Tigers rallied to win the fourth game, but couldn’t clinch the winner-take-all fifth, falling by seven pins to the Monarchs.
"The girls bowled well, ending up as the No. 1 seed overall," HHS girls coach Kent Rothfuss said, adding the close loss in the championship was tough.